Miami FC and Helbiz Announce Multi-Year Extension of Partnership and Jersey Sponsorship

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Miami FC and Helbiz announced on Monday the extension of their exclusive partnership, which includes the continuation of its jersey sponsorship on all Miami FC match kits along with being named a founding partner of Miami FC’s new Fútbol305™ community initiative.

“We are extremely excited to continue this partnership with Helbiz,” commented Miami FC CEO Michael Williamson. “This deal is a reflection of how the relationship has grown and evolved and we feel the partnership with a brand like Helbiz aligns our goals and visions incorporating sustainability and customer experiences, especially when it comes to finding innovative ways to help the Miami-Dade community. While our partnership includes the presenting jersey and training kit sponsorship, fans will also be able to see other digital and community engagement between Miami FC and Helbiz in the coming months. We’re also excited to showcase Helbiz products to our fans in person as we prepare to welcome fans back to our stadium this summer for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.”

Helbiz was originally named the official partner of Miami FC and the club’s first-ever jersey sponsor on March 9, 2020 at Nasdaq Global Headquarters in New York, NY. For the 2021 USL Championship season, along with being featured on all official match kits, Helbiz will now also be visible on all Miami FC training kits and travel gear. Miami FC and Helbiz will continue to offer fans unique opportunities to ride the scooters and engage with the players throughout the season along with providing additional safety and educational awareness. Community engagement programs and events will be held across South Miami, providing exclusive promotions and benefits to Miami FC ticket holders, including free rides around the city.

“Helbiz and Miami FC share the same values: innovation, creativity and great passion for our activities,” said Helbiz Founder and CEO Salvatore Palella. “At a global level, Helbiz is the only micro-mobility company to offer a complete fleet of 3 vehicle types: electric scooters, electric bicycles and electric mopeds. Helbiz will continue to grow carrying on its green mission. As a supporter of the vibrant Miami community, Helbiz is excited to continue to partner with the hometown team, Miami FC, to offer fans and locals more ways to enjoy the games and their city. We’re continuing our dedication to connecting two growing movements in the USA that are gaining momentum for millennials and Gen Z generations: sustainable micro-mobility and a passion for soccer. Just as soccer changes lives in local communities around the world, Helbiz is on a mission to change the world by offering safer and more sustainable ways to get around.”

A new component of this partnership will be the inclusion of MiMoto as the official back-of jersey sponsor. Earlier this year, Helbiz acquired MiMoto with the main goal of adding E Mopeds to its fleet of micro-mobility vehicles. With this addition, Helbiz has become the only micro-mobility company in the world to have a complete fleet of these three vehicle types.

ABOUT THE MIAMI FOOTBALL CLUB

The Miami Football Club is Miami’s longest-tenured professional soccer club, owned by Silva International Investments’ owner Riccardo Silva. Ahead of the 2020 season, the club joined the United Soccer League's The Championship, one of the most successful professional soccer leagues in the world, reaching a population of more than 84 million and fueling the growth of the game across North America. Prior to joining the USL, The Miami FC played in the North American Soccer League (NASL) during its first two years and achieved a historic season in 2017, winning the Spring Season and Fall Season Championships, along with breaking several modern day NASL team and individual records. In 2018, the club began to play in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) and dominated its competition on its way to three trophies, including the NPSL National Championship. Similar success followed in 2019, defending the NPSL National Championship before joining the inaugural NISA Showcase where they were crowned East Coast Champions in November 2019.

ABOUT HELBIZ

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds in over 30 cities around the world including Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Arlington, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Miami, Milan, Richmond and Rome. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz announced on February 8, 2021 it has entered into a merger agreement with GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV) ("GreenVision") a SPAC, which, upon closing, will result in Helbiz becoming the first micro-mobility company listed on Nasdaq.

http://www.helbiz.com

ABOUT GREENVISION

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

Additional Information about the Transaction and Where to Find It

Participants in Solicitation

Non-Solicitation

