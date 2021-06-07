Cancer Treatment Centers of America Atlanta Launches Women’s Cancer Center

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA) Atlanta has launched its Women’s Cancer Center, led by an experienced roster of fellowship-trained, board-certified physicians and clinicians with expertise in breast and gynecologic oncology. The center offers comprehensive cancer care – from screenings, diagnostic evaluations and treatment plans to supportive care services and survivorship support and more – for women with breast, ovarian, cervical, uterine, vulvar, vaginal and other gynecologic cancers.

“ We know one in three women will be diagnosed with cancer in her lifetime. And right here in Georgia, nearly 9,000 women are projected to be diagnosed with breast cancer and nearly 3,000 with a gynecologic cancer in 2021,” said CTCA® National Breast Cancer Program Director, Dr. Anita Johnson, who also serves CTCA Atlanta as chief of surgery and breast surgical oncologist. “ We are committed to bringing personalized, comprehensive breast and gynecologic care to women of all backgrounds and ethnicities, with the sense of urgency they deserve.”

Among the physicians at the Women’s Cancer Center:

The Women’s Cancer Center encompasses a full spectrum of oncology care for cancers unique to women, including surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, plastics and reconstruction, behavioral health, oncology rehabilitation, pain management, precision medicine, genetic and fertility counseling, survivorship support, pelvic floor therapy and more. Additionally, the center offers a multidisciplinary program for women who are at high risk of developing breast cancer, as well as genetic testing to relatives of individuals who have tested positive for a genetic mutation predisposing them to breast cancer or other cancers.

To learn more, visit www.cancercenter.com/locations/atlanta/womens-cancer-center.

