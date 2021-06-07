Sola Salon Studios Selects Leasecake as System-Wide Location Management Platform

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leasecake, an Orlando, Florida-based commercial real estate location-management platform, has been selected by Sola Salon Studios as its system-wide solution for managing everything related to unit management. With more than 555 locations, Sola is the country’s largest, fastest-growing salon studio business.

Multi-unit tenants and tenant-rep brokers often lose track of leases and location-based responsibilities when they’re stored in disparate, disconnected systems. However, Leasecake is the sole source of truth for parties on all sides of a lease transaction. The software supports underserved small to mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) by helping them stay on top of mission-critical, time-sensitive events that can significantly impact their business.

For Olivia Morales, Director of Technical Operations at Sola Salons Studios, customization was one of Leasecake’s big selling points.

“Leasecake had all the features we needed right out of the box and provided a lot of value for us as a franchisor and also for our franchisees,” Morales said. “On top of that, the team is great to work with. They’re always willing to listen, understand our challenges, and partner with us on solutions.”

Morales said Leasecake’s abstraction service was a crucial factor in Sola’s decision to select the platform. It’s essential for Sola to accurately translate thousands of data points from lease documents into Leasecake because it’s the first line of defense against mistakes and oversights that could be substantial business threats.

“Sola is such an innovative, forward-thinking company, and they’re leading the way in terms of how franchisors help franchisees thrive, grow, and reduce their business risks,” said Taj Adhav, CEO and co-founder of Leasecake. “The company recognizes that it’s not just large franchisee groups that benefit from location-management software. It’s relevant even for single- and double-unit owners because they need a place to stay organized as well.”

About Leasecake

Leasecake is a SaaS application designed to be the sole source of truth for all lease and location information. The software provides proactive notifications for all business-critical, time-sensitive events and simplifies collaboration across distributed teams. It helps multi-location operators save time, minimize risk, and better manage their growth.

About Sola Salon Studios

In 2004, Sola Salon Studios was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 555 locations open in the U.S., Canada and Brazil, Sola is proud to offer 16,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalonstudios.com.