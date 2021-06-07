Transact Partners with Swipe Out Hunger to Address College Student Food Insecurity

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Transact, the leader in innovative payment solutions for a connected campus, and Swipe Out Hunger, the leading nonprofit addressing hunger among college students, announced the launch of a strategic partnership to address college student food insecurity. These two key organizations have come together to devote resources to ensuring college students’ success.

Nationally, one in three college students faces food insecurity. Food insecurity threatens a student’s ability to focus on class, stay in school, and feel part of the campus community. Unfortunately, the stigma around being low-income has kept the conversation out of mind for many college and dining administrators. That’s why Transact and Swipe Out Hunger are partnering to support the needs of today’s students.

“Students should not have to choose between an education and eating,” said Rachael Sepcic, vice president, Transact. “Our mutual goal is to increase awareness of college hunger, an issue that the majority of people in the U.S. have not really heard about in a public forum.”

Through this partnership, Transact will donate meals and distribute information about Swipe Out Hunger to campus representatives nationwide through a series of “Food for Thought” informational events. Transact is also exploring a solution to make it possible for institutions to use the Transact platform to address student hunger. This could include product and solution integration to facilitate the distribution of meal funds to students experiencing food insecurity across Transact’s client campuses.

“This partnership with Transact will allow us to not only raise the visibility of the issue of college student food insecurity, but also reach and welcome more campuses in our movement to end student hunger,” said Rachel Sumekh, Founder and CEO of Swipe Out Hunger. “Transact’s leadership demonstrates the pivotal role companies can play in supporting students.”

Transact will share key information with its campus representatives through a mix of in-person and virtual events. For every higher education representative who participates in the “Food For Thought” series, Transact will donate one meal to Swipe Out Hunger for college students who experience food insecurity.

For more information go to www.transactcampus.com and www.swipehunger.org. Follow Transact on Twitter and LinkedIn to join the conversation.

About Transact

Transact is the leader in innovative payment solutions for a connected campus. Its highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the student experience across the full spectrum of student life. Transact’s offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. With a long-standing reputation of serving the higher education community, Transact proudly assists millions of students each year with its innovative products and solutions. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.

About Swipe Out Hunger

Swipe Out Hunger is a national nonprofit committed to ending college student hunger. It advises colleges and universities on the design of commonsense and innovative anti-hunger programs. The most commonly adopted model is the organization’s flagship program, “The Swipe Drive,” which allows students to donate their extra meal plan swipes to their peers who face food insecurity on campus. Recognized for its entrepreneurial nature, Swipe Out Hunger has been named an Obama White House Champion For Change and its founder, Rachel Sumekh, has landed a spot on the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. From its beginnings as a grassroots movement at UCLA in 2010, Swipe Out Hunger has since served 2.4 million nourishing meals across 40 states and more than 130 campuses. For more information, visit swipehunger.org.