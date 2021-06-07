Arlington Capital Partners Announces the Sale of Molecular Products to Filtration Group

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington Capital”) announced today that they have closed on the sale of Molecular Products to Madison Industries’ vertical, Filtration Group, a leading provider of high-end filtration products.

Molecular Products is a leading global provider of pure air technologies that protect people, processes, and environments. From removing carbon dioxide during anesthesia to delivering supplemental oxygen backup in critical care situations, the Company’s advanced chemical-based technologies fulfill life-critical performance requirements for global customers across numerous end-markets.

Peter Manos, a Managing Partner at Arlington Capital, said, “Molecular’s sale to Filtration Group is a testament to the strength of the partnership we have built with management and highlights the strategic value provided to our customers. Over the course of our partnership, we supported nearly $30 million of investment in strategic capital projects, including the build-out of a state of the art facility in Colorado, and completed two complementary acquisitions. These investments drove double-digit annual revenue growth, including greater than 20% growth during the height of the pandemic.”

“The sale of Molecular to Filtration Group presents a tremendous opportunity for both companies to continue to lead the way in delivering technologies that save lives, protect critical environments, and make the world safer, healthier, and more productive,” said Troy Rhudy, CEO of Molecular. “As a result of Arlington’s partnership and support in pursuing acquisitions and growth initiatives, we’re providing more solutions to our core customer base and consequently, we’ve strengthened our ability to serve our customers with the best possible solutions.”

Malcolm Little, a Partner at Arlington Capital, added, “We are thrilled to have found such a strong partner to build upon Molecular’s many successes while delivering an attractive return to Molecular’s stakeholders, a proverbial win-win. Filtration Group’s product expertise and deep customer relationships will provide a strong platform for Molecular’s continued growth. We wish Troy and the entire Molecular team well as they embark on this exciting new partnership.”

Baird served as financial advisor to Molecular Products in this transaction.

About Molecular Products

Molecular Products is a Pure Air Technologies company and leading manufacturer of advanced chemistry-based products serving the healthcare, defense and industrial markets. The Company specializes in the manufacture and supply of chemical technologies for the treatment of breathable gases and serves its global customer base out of its two primary manufacturing facilities in Louisville, Colorado, USA and Harlow, Essex, UK.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including aerospace & defense, healthcare, government services and technology, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their Company’s position as leading competitors in their field. Visit www.arlingtoncap.com.