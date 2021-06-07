Coty Inc. Amends Existing Credit Agreement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) today announced it has amended its existing credit agreement to, among other things, effectively extend the maturity of a portion of its existing revolving loan commitments. The amendment creates a new class of revolving loan commitments in an aggregate principal amount of $700.0 million, which commitments will mature in April 2025. The effectiveness of such new class of commitments is conditioned upon customary closing conditions, including a reduction of existing revolving loan commitments under Coty's existing credit agreement in an amount no less than $700.0 million on or prior to September 30, 2021.