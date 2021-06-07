Boston Properties Secures 351,000 Square Foot Lease With Leading Entertainment Company at Colorado Center in Santa Monica, CA

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced it has signed a 351,000 square-foot, seven-year lease with a leading entertainment company. The tenant is expanding and extending its lease with Boston Properties at Colorado Center, a 1.2 million square foot urban creative office campus located in the largest concentration of technology, media, advertising and entertainment companies in Los Angeles.

“This organization’s culture of innovation and creativity makes Colorado Center the ideal campus for their worldwide headquarters,” said Jonathan Lange, SVP Los Angeles Region, Boston Properties. “We are delighted to provide a contemporary and inspiring workplace environment, enabling this company to attract and retain their creative workforce and delight their audiences with compelling digital entertainment.”

Colorado Center’s campus spans 15-acres and is located within the heart of Santa Monica’s tech, media, life sciences and entertainment district. The amenity rich office complex includes expansive outdoor collaborative space, premium on-site fitness and daycare facilities and connection to Downtown LA through the neighboring Bergamot metro light rail station.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.6 million square feet and 196 properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.