Tangoe Partners With AVANT to Grow Technology Ecosystem and Enhance Work From Anywhere Environment

Tangoe and AVANT are pleased to announce they have entered into a global strategic partnership, combining Tangoe's industry-leading telecom, mobile, and cloud expense management solutions and managed mobility services (MMS) with AVANT's world-class distribution ecosystem. Both companies deliver technology solutions that help customers navigate change in the IT marketplace.

The partnership expands Tangoe’s telecom expense management (TEM) strategy to include a broader audience across multiple verticals. Tangoe’s technology expense management provides AVANT’s Trusted Advisors with a portfolio of solutions to help customers manage technology spend, usage, cost allocation and device lifecycle management including Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), logistics and help desk in a work from anywhere environment. AVANT customers also gain access to actionable automated insights, expense monitoring and management, and automated workflows and workflow management.

As the evolution and complexity of technology continue to advance, organizations worldwide recognize the need to accelerate IT strategies and digital solutions to remain competitive and effectively scale. Addressing this need, Tangoe and AVANT bring a deep pool of expertise in technology strategy, device management, telecom, mobile, cloud, and IT to their respective customer bases.

"The global pace of enabling a mobile workforce continues to create a need within IT departments for trusted partners to help them manage the disparate devices and spend associated with this change in organizational structure,” said James Parker, Tangoe CEO. "The Tangoe-AVANT partnership is a dynamic collaboration and will bring a uniquely positioned solution that helps organizations navigate the shifting business environment. By combining Tangoe's breadth of industry experience and award-winning platform with AVANT's distribution ecosystem, we're poised to drive efficiencies and optimization that add real strategic value to the customers we serve. As disruption in the marketplace continues, the Tangoe-AVANT partnership will bring proven, global methodologies and best practices to any organization looking to transform and optimize in the telecom, mobile, and cloud space, including 5G and IoT."

"With the drastic change in the workforce landscape, it's vital that enterprises enable employees to work from anywhere, and Tangoe's telecom expense management portfolio makes this possible," said Drew Lydecker, AVANT President and Co-Founder. "We have seen increased demand for Tangoe within our partner community and are excited to be the first master agent to offer their service. With Tangoe, our network of Trusted Advisors can offer solutions to help companies achieve better outcomes by gaining increased visibility and control of their technology spend."

About AVANT

AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Tangoe

Tangoe helps nearly half of the Fortune 500 confidently manage assets, roll out new programs, and improve the bottom line by managing and paying their enterprise technology expenses and mobility services. We provide a complete solution for telecom, mobile, and cloud through a unified customer experience that offers the best products and capabilities, powered by cutting edge technology and over 1,400 technology, product, and service delivery experts.

Connect with Tangoe to learn more - Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest and tangoe.com.