WFA’s Dany Martin Selected to 2021 Class of InvestmentNews 40 Under 40

SHREVEPORT, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WFA (formerly Williams Financial Advisors), a service-oriented, innovative wealth management organization, is proud to announce that Partner & Wealth Advisor Dany Martin, MBA, was selected as a member of the 2021 class of InvestmentNews 40 Under 40.

Now in its eighth year, InvestmentNews’ 40 Under 40 program recognizes and celebrates up-and-comers in the financial advice industry.

This year’s slate of 40 dynamic honorees under age 40 were selected from a pool of about 600 nominees by a panel of reporters, editors, and other representatives of InvestmentNews. Winners were chosen based on their level of accomplishment, contribution to the financial advice industry, leadership, and promise for the future.

“I am truly humbled to be included in this year’s class of 40 Under 40 by InvestmentNews,” said Dany Martin, MBA. “Of course, I am not alone in being honored by this achievement. WFA has partnered with numerous leaders and organizations to promote civic engagement, facilitate equitable access to financial planning for all people, and bring awareness to many issues that are challenging our community.”

After college, Dany Martin moved to Northwestern Louisiana and quickly saw what his local community needed, a business and a place to call home. He expanded social impact in Greater Shreveport as Partner and Wealth Advisor for WFA and his wife’s business Well+Fed Louisiana. Together, they became foster parents to 5 teenagers from the inner city through the non-profit Common Ground.

“Dany’s selection is a testament to his passion and unwavering commitment he has brought to the financial advice industry, the entire community of Shreveport and beyond,” said Steve Carney, CHFC®, Partner & Wealth Advisor at WFA.

“Dany is a great example of someone who is constantly sowing seeds for the future,” said Chase Crump, CFP®, Partner & Wealth Advisor at WFA. “His work inspires us to set ambitious goals of impact and inclusiveness for generations to come. Those who serve also lead, and there is no one more deserving than Dany to be named to this coveted list.”

InvestmentNews will celebrate 40 under 40 honorees in a live Future of Our Business event in New York City on October 13 to discuss financial advice industry issues of the day. A special section of honorees will be available online at https://40under40inadvice.com/.

Previously, Dany was named 40 Under 40 in the Shreveport Times. He serves on the Board of Directors for Junior Achievement and is an Ambassador for StrongHer Money at RFG Advisory, recognized by InvestmentNews.

“My work at WFA and RFG gives me the rare good fortune of working diligently alongside people equally committed to being a force of good,” said Dany.

About WFA

WFA is a service-oriented, innovative wealth management organization based in Shreveport, Louisiana. WFA is affiliated with RFG Advisory, a hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) based in Birmingham, Alabama. The firm was just named 2021 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers and recognized as a 2021 Innovative Awards Finalist by InvestmentNews among other coveted distinctions in the industry.

Securities offered by Registered Representatives through Private Client Services. Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory products and services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives through RFG Advisory, a Registered Investment Advisor. RFG Advisory, Williams Financial Advisors, LLC, and Private Client Services are unaffiliated entities.

About InvestmentNews

Bonhill Group PLC's InvestmentNews (IN) is the most trusted resource for Financial Advisers. IN connects buyers and sellers who are decision makers in the financial services industry and influence over $23T in AUM through multiple media channels including online destinations, magazines, events, research, and data. Learn more at www.InvestmentNews.com.