Retail Energy Veterans Launching Start-Up Selects EC Infosystems

UNIONDALE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EC Infosystems, a leader in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and Billing/Customer Information Solutions (CIS) for companies in the deregulated energy industry, has announced their partnership with new retail energy start-up, EcoPlus Power, LLC, for both EDI and Billing/CIS.

EcoPlus Power plans to build a scalable business and will initially target the PJM electric markets. Expansion thereafter will include other ISOs.

“Our robust experience and exceptional reliability in the retail space offers emerging energy companies a steadfast partnership opportunity,” says EC Infosystems’ President and CEO, Mohan Wanchoo. “Start-ups are able to focus on their differentiation strategies while our best-in-business teams provide a stable, proven back-office platform.”

Industry veteran, Travis Tangredi, will serve as Chief Operating Officer. He has extensive energy background with over a decade of experience in the deregulated sector.

“As we considered our choice in billing and EDI partner, we looked to the market for a proven platform in both our initial and future service territories,” explains Tangredi. “ECI was a natural fit for this partnership, as the leadership team has had direct exposure to their reliability and scalability across the deregulated markets.”

“With over 24 years of experience in the energy markets, ECI is able to offer energy start-ups a tried and true platform at accessible start-up costs,” says Ananda Goswami, EC Infosystems’ Chief Revenue Officer. “That unparalleled market experience paired with our continued technical innovation in tools and services offered to our clients makes partnering with ECI an easy choice.”

EcoPlus Power plans to be a socially responsible company and our partnership with EC Infosystems will help build a strong foundation to provide innovative energy products to our customers.

About EC Infosystems

EC Infosystems is a market-leading Software as a Service provider (SaaS) of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and UtiliBill™ (Billing/Customer Information Solutions (CIS)), serving more than 300 clients in the deregulated energy industry across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. The company's sophisticated software platform is user friendly, improves efficiency and operating performance, and provides clients with a strong competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.ecinfosystems.com