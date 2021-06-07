Now Health International Teams up With Starr Insurance Companies

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Now Health International Group, a leading International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) provider, has announced a new program with Starr Insurance Companies, a leading global insurance company, to drive forward ambitious growth plans in Europe.

This mutually beneficial relationship combines Now Health International’s global presence and expertise in providing high quality international health insurance solutions and state of the art digital tools, including the recently launched Mobile Pass innovation, with Starr’s long-standing global knowledge and ability to deliver customised solutions across Europe through a specialised team of professionals dedicated to offering the best service to its customers.

Under the new agreement, as of 1st March 2021, Starr Insurance Companies will insure all new and renewing business across Europe. Now Health International will continue to administer the international health insurance plans, including claims handling and customer service support. All members will also continue to benefit from access to Now Health International’s award-winning digital tools.

Zahir Sharif, Managing Director, Now Health International said, “ At Now Health International we are committed to further building our presence in Europe and have ambitions to expand into new markets across the region. Starr Insurance Companies, with over 100-years of heritage, expertise and existing presence across global markets, is a well-placed partner to help us achieve this goal.”

Now Health International will continue to offer its existing products to members across Europe under the new partnership, including its flagship, benefit-rich WorldCare product, and its more affordable SimpleCare product for those looking for essential health cover. There will be no changes to plan benefits, pricing, or the customer service experience as a result of this arrangement.

The new program replaces Now Health International’s previous relationship with AXA PPP Healthcare. To ensure a smooth transition process for existing members, a runoff period will be deployed until 31st December 2021, seamlessly transitioning members to the new arrangement with Starr Insurance Companies at their next plan renewal.

Michel Faucher, Chief Commercial Officer, Now Health International added, “ We are very excited about our new relationship and the opportunities it presents for us in the long term. I also want to reassure our members and partners that there will be complete continuity under the new arrangements, with the same market-leading plans and benefits, high standards of service, and state of the art digital tools our European customer base have come to expect.”

Santiago Mora, Head of International Accident & Health for Starr, said, “ We’re excited to be the insurance provider for Now Health International, one of the fastest growing providers of medical insurance solutions for global expatriates.”

Notes to Editors: About Now Health International Group

The Now Health International Group consists of Now Health International and Best Doctors Insurance. Now Health International is one of the fastest growing providers of International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) solutions for Global Expatriates, High-Net-Worth individuals and Companies. Now Health has offices in the UK, Malta, UAE, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Indonesia. Best Doctors Insurance is a Bermuda/ Miami based major medical insurance provider with offices in the US, Canada and Ecuador and distribution throughout Central and Latin America, the Caribbean and Canada.

The combined business is a global top tier specialist IPMI provider, with complementary products, distribution and geographies. The operation spans four continents, with 11 sales &/or service offices, 125,000+ members, 370+ employees and 5,000+ distribution partners.

www.now-health.com

www.bestdoctorsinsurance.com

Notes to Editors: About Starr Insurance Companies

Starr Insurance Companies (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr’s insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, U.K. and Malta each have an A.M. Best rating of “A” (Excellent). Starr’s Lloyd’s syndicate has a Standard & Poor’s rating of “A+” (Strong).