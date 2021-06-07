Notre Dame Global Partnerships and Deserve Launch New Notre Dame Credit Cards

NOTRE DAME, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Notre Dame Global Partnerships (NDGP), the multimedia rightsholder for the University of Notre Dame’s Athletics Department, today announced a partnership with digital-first fintech innovator Deserve, and the launch of the new Notre Dame PRO Mastercard for alumni and fans. The new card program will help support the student scholarship funds of local Notre Dame clubs.

With the Notre Dame PRO card, alumni and fans can earn cash back rewards – 3% on travel, 2% on restaurants, 1% on everything else – as well as participate in exclusive Notre Dame experiences like virtual season preview events and autograph sessions on game weekends. PRO cardholders also receive a one-year membership to Priority Pass™, which gives cardholders access to over 1,300 of the world’s premier airport lounges and experiences at a discounted rate. Additionally, cardholders receive cell phone protection for up to $600; Mastercard World Benefits, including identity theft protection and stolen wallet assistance; and no international transaction fees.

“Our alumni and fans are some of the best and most supportive in the world, and we’re thrilled to partner with Deserve to offer them a credit card with benefits and perks that matter to Fighting Irish Fans,” said President of Notre Dame Global Partnerships, Theodore Loehrke.

“With Notre Dame Global Partnerships, we’ve been able to build a card that is seamless, easy to sign up for, and directly benefits the University itself,” said Kalpesh Kapadia, CEO and Co-Founder of Deserve.

Learn more or sign up for the Notre Dame PRO card here: notredame.deserve.com

About Notre Dame Athletics

For more information on Notre Dame Athletics, visit und.com.

The University of Notre Dame sponsors 26 varsity athletics programs (13 men’s, 13 women’s), dating back to 1887 when the Irish played their first football game. Notre Dame won its 31st team national championship in 2021 when the Irish claimed the NCAA Fencing Championship following previous titles in football (11 consensus), fencing (nine), women’s soccer (three), women’s basketball (two) plus one each in men’s soccer, men’s tennis, men’s golf, and men’s cross country. Notre Dame remains an independent in football, but most other Irish sports began competing in the Atlantic Coast Conference during the 2013-14 season. In 2020, Notre Dame student-athletes recorded the highest NCAA Graduation Success Rate figure (98) among all Football Bowl Subdivision institutions.

About Notre Dame Global Partnerships

For more information on Notre Dame Global Partnerships, visit und.com/sponsorships.

Notre Dame Global Partnerships (NDGP) manages the sales, marketing, sponsorship, premium hospitality, multimedia rights and branding services for the University of Notre Dame’s Athletics programs. Founded in 2018, NDGP is a joint venture between JMI Sports and Legends, formed to build integrated partnerships with industry-leading partners that share the University’s commitment to both academic and athletic excellence. Notre Dame’s status as one of most recognizable and iconic institutions in collegiate athletics offers brands a unique opportunity to connect with fans, students, and alumni globally. NDGP is creating new and innovative partnerships that contribute to the University’s mission while also upholding its storied history and tradition.

About Deserve

Deserve is powering the future of fintech through digital-first, mobile-centric, highly-configurable API and SDK-based credit card solutions. Using machine learning and alternative data, Deserve provides partners with state-of-the-art underwriting solutions that expand financial access. Deserve partners with financial institutions, fintechs, and modern consumer brands, universities and associations to develop, rapidly deploy and power white label and co-branded credit card programs. Deserve is a venture-backed fintech company whose investors include Goldman Sachs, Sallie Mae, Accel, Pelion Venture Partners, Aspect Ventures, and Mission Holdings. The Notre Dame PRO card is issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah Chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC. Connect with Deserve on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter or visit http://www.deservecards.com and http://www.deserve.com for more information.