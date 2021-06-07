The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Day will celebrate its seventh year of savings for Prime members on June 21 and June 22 by featuring more than 2 million deals globally—the most deals ever offered in the history of the shopping extravaganza. But Prime members don’t have to wait to shop Prime Day deals—starting today, members can shop and save on hundreds of thousands of early-release deals including exclusive offers that drop every day leading up to Prime Day. Early deals can be found across fashion, home, and beauty products, as well as toys, sporting goods, pet supplies, electronics, Amazon brands, Amazon Devices, and much more. Not a member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in Prime Day.

A few of our early release deals exclusively for Prime members that start today include:

Amazon Devices: Ring Video Doorbells start at $44.99. Prioritize smart home security with up to $150 off Ring Spotlight Cameras, including Ring Spotlight Cam Mount ($199.99), Ring Spotlight Cam Battery two pack ($299.98), and Ring Spotlight Cam Battery three pack ($449.97). Upgrade to reliable wifi coverage for your whole home and save over $90 on eero wifi systems, including eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 two ($129) and three ($181) packs.

Fashion: Save up to 20% on Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger apparel, and find additional savings on men’s and women’s active wear from Amazon brands.

Health & Wellness: Save 20% on healthcare products from Amazon Basic Care along with wellness and personal care products from other Amazon brands, including Solimo, Revly, and Amazon Elements. Save on 23andMe Personal Genetic Service DNA Test Kits.

Pets: Save on Friends Forever Orthopedic Dog Beds and 20% on pet supplies from Solimo.

Toys : Save on select Green Toys, Calico Critters, and Thames & Kosmos products.

Electronics: Save 72% on the Norton 360 Deluxe and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card; up to 50% on select Xbox and Ubisoft titles, up to 30% on batteries, electronics, and accessories from Amazon Basics; and $100 on FlashForge Adventurer 3D Printers. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Amazon Prime Store Card holders with an eligible Prime membership will get 10% back on select LG and Sony TVs.

Kitchen: Save on Ninja blenders and coffee makers as well as the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro.

Home: Save on select vacuums, air purifiers, irons, steamers, and fans, as well as dehumidifiers from iRobot, Bissell, Toshiba, Levoit, Black & Decker, and more.

Household Essentials: Save 20% on household essentials from Amazon brands, including Solimo and Presto!

Home Improvement: Save on select Moen kitchen and bathroom fixtures, Makita tools, and Kasa smart light switches, as well as CRAFTSMAN 20V lithium ion and Duracell batteries.

Grocery: Save up to 30% on candy and gum, and 20% on snacks and grocery products from Amazon brands, including Happy Belly and Amazon Fresh.

Sports & Outdoors : Buy one, get one 20% off World Famous Sports camping equipment.

Amazon Launchpad: Save up to 50% on the Kids Against Maturity Combo Pack and $80 on the Tertill Weeding Robot Bundle.

Panera Bread: Panera is fueling Prime Day shoppers with a sweet (and savory) deal. Prime members who sign up for MyPanera rewards will get a $3 shopping credit and 40% off their Panera online order on Prime Day.

Starting June 13, Prime members can save up to 70% on Echo devices including Echo Auto ($14.99), Echo Buds, 2nd Gen ($79.99), Echo Show 5, 1st Gen ($44.99) and Echo Frames, 2nd Gen ($174.99). Save even more by purchasing two Echo Dot, 4th Gen devices for just $49.98 with code PDLUDOT or two Echo, 4th Gen devices for just $119.98 with code ECHOPRIME.

Additionally, our gaming and entertainment bundle will be over $40 off, which includes a Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote and Luna Controller, just $73.98. Customers can also save over 30% on Fire TV accessory bundles.

Spend $10 on products from small businesses, Get $10 to spend on Prime Day

Amazon is putting the power of Prime Day behind supporting small business sellers in its store. Starting today through Sunday, June 20, Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on products from select U.S.-based small business brands and products in Amazon’s store, including products from Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad. This promotion connects customers with small businesses and is funded by a new Amazon investment of more than $100 million to help small business selling partners succeed and grow this year. Additionally, from Monday, June 7, until Prime Day, U.S. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Amazon Prime Store Card holders with an eligible Prime membership will earn 10% back in rewards on select purchases from small businesses. Small business promotions will also run in the U.K., Spain, Germany, Italy, France, and Japan. Visit amazon.com/supportsmall to discover small businesses and start shopping.

“Amazon has helped our company grow and keep our team employed over the last year,” said Nancy Kalish from Rule Breaker Snacks. “Last Prime Day brought us a huge wave of sales of our vegan, allergy-friendly brownies and blondies. We’re ready for another great Prime Day and look forward to connecting our brand with more Amazon customers through 2021 and beyond.”

Prime Day Entertainment

Ultimate Crown: Fire and Ice: Get ready for live game play action, puzzles, and a sneak peak of upcoming Prime Day deals that only Crown Channel can bring with Ultimate Crown: Fire and Ice, June 16 from 5-7pm (PT). Join host, Brandon Broady (BET’s The Xperiment) and challengers: Tyler Oakley; Twitch Ambassador, Cupahnoodle; streamer hero, Ginman; and NCAA National Champion and PAC-12 Athlete of the year, Peng Peng Lee for a two hour special as teams battle it out through heated up-penalties and icy cool saves to win the Ultimate Crown. The Crown Channel is an entertainment destination that combines the best of gaming, pop culture, and real-time audience engagement through Twitch interactivity. Crown Channel content is infused with special offers for Prime members, including content for some of the world’s most popular games. For the latest programming, follow the Crown Channel at twitch.tv/crown and on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Prime Day Show: Multi-award-winning and groundbreaking artists Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi will star in the Prime Day Show, a three-part immersive musical event presented by Amazon Music that features some of the best in music and entertainment in celebration of Prime Day. All three episodes of the Prime Day Show will premiere globally starting June 17 on Prime Video and will be available to all customers for 30 days, with or without a Prime membership.

Prime Video : For a limited time, Prime members can enjoy a selection of titles to rent or buy at a discounted price (up to 50% off on select titles). Visit amazon.com/primememberdeals for more details.

IMDbPro : Prime members receive a 30-day free trial and, for a limited time, save 60% on a new annual membership to IMDbPro (imdbpro.com), the essential resource for the entertainment industry, making it just $95—the lowest price of the year—for a full year of access.

Twitch: Exclusive for Prime members only, support your favorite streamer and unlock 50% off the first month of a paid recurring sub (terms apply). Plus, save up to 50% on select Twitch Loot Cave styles (while supplies last). Visit twitch.app.link/e/PrimeDay21 for more information.

Ways to Shop this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card : For the entire month of June, Prime members get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. Visit amazon.com/primevisa to learn more.

Shop with Alexa: For a limited time, new Prime members who sign up for Prime using an Echo device will receive a $5 Amazon credit. Just say, "Alexa, sign me up for Prime."

Go In-Store : Customers can find in-store deals by visiting Amazon's physical retail locations, including Whole Foods Market, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Books, Amazon Pop Up, Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh.

Prime Wardrobe: Customers save $15 when they keep $100 worth of items with their first Prime Wardrobe order—terms and conditions apply.

Amazon Kids Gift Guide: New this Prime Day, customers can easily discover and shop toys and gifts for kids on amazon.com/kidsgiftguide. Amazon's Kids Gift Guide features products from popular brands and customers can browse gifts by age, category, brand, and deals making gift giving more fun and convenient.

Amazon Explore : Prime members can try their first live virtual experience up to $50 free from Amazon Explore with code FREEFUN . Meet baby sloths in Costa Rica, shop for gifts at a crafts studio in Florence, and learn new skills from cooking to crafts with experts around the world. Amazon Explore is a great way for customers to have fun and support local businesses with instant, on-the-spot shopping during the experience. Visit amazon.com/explore to learn more.

Amazon Coupons: Discover more ways to save with Amazon Coupons. Find discounts on everyday essentials, electronics, clothing, and more. Simply clip the coupon and the discount will be applied at checkout. Explore the most popular coupons on amazon.com/coupons.

Amazon Live: Watch Amazon Live throughout Prime Day to see product demonstrations and try-on hauls, hear directly from hundreds of creators, and shop can't-miss deals the minute they go live. Amazon Live is bringing a non-stop celebration to Prime Day with live chat, celebrity cameos, exclusive content such as a sneak peek from Prime Video's Making the Cut , and deal reveals, including exciting deals revealed first via Amazon Live. Viewers can easily shop the featured products and brands through a carousel that updates in real-time. To watch, visit amazon.com/primeday, or download the Amazon Live Shopping app on Fire TV. Ready to start shopping? Watch amazon.com/live for live demos of all the early Prime Day deals.

AmazonSmile: Customers can simultaneously shop and support charities. Customers visiting smile.amazon.com find the exact same Amazon experience—amazing deals, wide selection, fast and free delivery options—with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the eligible purchase price to the charity of the customer's choice. Customers can now shop AmazonSmile on the latest version of the Amazon app on their mobile phone. Just open the app, navigate to Settings in the main menu (☰), tap on "AmazonSmile," select the charity, and then follow the on-screen instructions to turn on AmazonSmile. Visit smile.amazon.com/onthego to learn more.

Amazon.com in Spanish: Customers can visit amazon.com/espanol or use the Amazon app to shop, browse, search for millions of products, read reviews, view their carts, and place orders in Spanish. On the Amazon app customers can go to Settings and tap on "Country and Language" to select Spanish. Amazon.com in Spanish gives customers the same convenient shopping experience in their preferred language on any device.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime offers the best of shopping and entertainment to more than 200 million paid members around the world. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, ad-free listening of 2 million songs plus thousands of stations and playlists with Amazon Music, free games with Prime Gaming, more than 1,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, and incredible savings with Prime Day. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy ultrafast grocery delivery and pickup from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in more than 5,000 cities and towns, free Same-Day Delivery on millions of items in 47 major metropolitan areas, and free One-Day Delivery on more than 10 million items coast to coast. Prime members also receive free two-day delivery on prescriptions from Amazon Pharmacy and prescription savings at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies in the U.S. To join Prime or start a free trial, visit amazon.com/prime.

