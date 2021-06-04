Online Trading Academy launches Women in Trading & Investing

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A recent survey of over 1,000 OTA students in April 2021 indicated that 22% are women. The company’s data shows that their student composition has been between 18-20% since 2011.

“While we think 20% is a significant portion, we also think it is not enough. There is lots of research that suggests women are actually better than men at trading and investing,” said Mike Richardson, President of Online Trading Academy. He went on to say, “At the very least they should be partnering in the process with male counterparties or financial advisors, and we are dedicated to helping them learn the skills, evolve their proficiency and develop their confidence to do so.”

Having served over 80,000 students with lifelong trading and investing education so far, over more than two decades, Online Trading Academy is well placed to lead this initiative. “OTA’s Women in Trading & Investing initiative is a portal created by women for women who want to grow their financial skills and confidence,” said Lisa Kolibar, a Vice President at Online Trading Academy who is championing the initiative. She added, “hear from women who are currently trading & investing; how they’ve conquered stereotypes and found the motivation to make it happen. At OTA, we’re committed to helping women stand strong no matter their stage in life or what it throws their way. From getting started to risk management, WITI offers women a collection of videos, articles and podcasts that are sure to illuminate their path,” she added. In particular, Online Trading Academy’s Women in Trading and Investing initiative will give a voice to female students, instructors and team members to share their stories to inspire other women to follow in their footsteps.

“Our WITI Conversations podcast will hear from women around our community and how they went on their learning journey,” said Kayla Christine, Instructor with Online Trading Academy, and host of the WITI Conversations podcast. She added, “I can’t wait to hear their stories and compare notes with my own, having myself started as a student with OTA in 2014, and then becoming an instructor and now helping to inspire others.”

The WITI portal can be found inside of OTA’s OTAcademy site: www.otacademy.com.

About OTA:

Online Trading Academy (OTA) is a leader in financial education for people looking to build skills, evolve proficiency and develop confidence for trading and investing in the financial markets. OTA's proprietary and step-by-step Core Strategy methodology is designed to teach strategies to help traders and investors make smarter decisions aligned with their short-term and long-term financial goals. Students learn under the guidance of knowledgeable instructors, in an interactive classroom setting with extensive online education resources and a next-generation education, analysis, and trading platform called CliK. The courses are geared toward individual investors or traders, novice or experienced, who want to learn how to use similar tools and trading techniques as the professional traders on Wall Street. From a single location in Irvine, CA, Online Trading Academy is in its 24th year, has expanded to more than 35 worldwide education centers, has served over 80,000 students with access to lifelong education who have rated their satisfaction at 94.4% from more than 200,000 post-class exit surveys. It all starts with a free introductory class, which over 500,000 people have attended.