Roblox and Warner Bros. Pictures Bring In the Heights Launch Party to Roblox

SAN MATEO, Calif. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, and Warner Bros. Pictures today announced an immersive, virtual launch party celebrating the much-anticipated summer event film, In the Heights, adapted from the hit Broadway musical from the multi-talented Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, and directed by visionary Jon M. Chu of Crazy Rich Asians.

The first-of-its-kind Launch Party on Roblox brings the music, dance, and Latin American culture of the film’s iconic Washington Heights neighborhood to the Roblox metaverse and on June 11, 2021 at 6 p.m. PDT, visitors will have the opportunity to participate in what is expected to be the largest virtual flash mob ever.

“In the Heights is a story about community,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and songwriter of In the Heights. “Roblox fosters an amazing and diverse community on its platform. What better place to host a launch party, where anyone can experience what it’s like to dance in the streets of Washington Heights with the whole world by your side? I’m excited to see fans come together and share in the experience this way.”

In the Heights follows the story of likeable, magnetic, Washington Heights bodega owner Usnavi, who saves every penny from his daily grind as he and his tight-knit community hope, imagine, and sing about a better life. Visitors to the virtual neighborhood can hang out outside Usnavi’s corner store, contribute to murals, and watch behind-the-scenes videos and interviews, including a dance tutorial from the movie’s choreographer. In addition, visitors can collect in-experience virtual items directly inspired by the film through fun, interactive mini-games and scavenger hunts, and collect three exclusive metaverse emotes as well.

On June 10 starting at 10 a.m. PDT (and running on the hour throughout the day), the space will transform into the Lights Out Viewing Party where the cast will host a Q&A and share an exclusive clip ahead of the film’s premiere.

On June 11 starting at 10 a.m. PDT (and running on the hour throughout the day with the main event taking place at 6 p.m. PDT), visitors can participate in the Virtual Flash Mob, a special synchronized, choreographed dance performed together, just like in the movie.

“We are thrilled to bring the vibrancy and creativity of In the Heights to the metaverse, immersing the Roblox community in the music, art, and dance of the Latin American culture and Washington Heights neighborhood,” said Christina Wootton, Vice President of Brand Partnerships at Roblox. “In the Heights on Roblox is a great example of our deep partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures to create experiences that engage our collective audiences and bring millions of people together from all around the world where they can feel like they're a part of the movie.”

Roblox’s immersive experiences like In the Heights offer a way for people to enjoy their favorite entertainment together with friends in the metaverse. Roblox’s experiences provide entertainment brands a completely new way to engage with fans and attract new ones; from previewing a new movie or TV show, to reimagining a fictional place in the virtual world. For more information, and to join the In the Heights Launch Party on Roblox, click here.

Roblox's mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over eight million creators.

About “In the Heights”

In the Heights fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience. The film stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, singer/songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco and Jimmy Smits. Chu directed the film from a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes, based on the musical stage play, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara Alegría Hudes and concept by Miranda. Miranda, Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs produced the film, with David Nicksay and Kevin McCormick serving as executive producers.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a 5000 Broadway/Barrio Grrrl!/Likely Story/SGS Pictures Production, A Jon M. Chu Film, In the Heights. Slated to open on June 10, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max, the film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be available on HBO Max in UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on supported devices for 31 days from theatrical release.

