Ameriprise Offers Employees and Advisors Unique Ways to Give Back for its National Days of Service

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amid the rapidly changing environment, Ameriprise Financial is offering its employees and advisors multiple ways to participate in its signature National Days of Service volunteer program, which focuses on helping to end hunger in communities across the country. In partnership with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, Ameriprise advisors and employees are encouraged to either volunteer in-person at nonprofits (depending on their comfort and individual circumstance), host in-person or virtual food drives or conduct random acts of kindness such as dropping off groceries for an elderly neighbor. All these activities are eligible for the eight hours of paid time off the company provides for volunteerism each year.

“Hunger, which was already a challenge for millions in America, has surged since last year due to the pandemic and its economic impacts. Currently, it’s estimated that 42 million people are food insecure in the United States,” said Brian Pietsch, head of Community Relations at Ameriprise. “Ameriprise has an employee and advisor force that is deeply committed to volunteerism. They see the increased need in our communities and want to help. I’m pleased we’ve been able to work with our nonprofit partners to find unique ways to make a difference.”

In prior years, Ameriprise has hosted National Days of Service that brought together thousands of volunteers to help food banks across the country stock their shelves and provide meals. The company has shifted amid the pandemic to find different ways for its employees and advisors to engage while adhering to local health and safety guidelines.

Ameriprise Gives More Than $1.3 Million in Grants to Nonprofits

In conjunction with its National Days of Service, Ameriprise announces the donation of more than $1.3 million in grants to 104 nonprofits across the country. To make a greater collective impact, the firm focuses on three key giving areas when awarding grants: meeting basic needs, supporting vibrant communities, and amplifying the impact of Ameriprise volunteers.

Recent grant recipients include:

Feeding South Florida (a Feeding America member food bank) in Pembroke Park, Fla.

Feeding South Florida serves 25% of the state’s food insecure population throughout Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. In 2020, the number of people relying on support to feed themselves and their families increased from 11% to 25%. Feeding South Florida’s mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger and poverty advocacy efforts and transforming lives through innovative programming and education.

Pennsylvania Women Work in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Pennsylvania Women Work is the only workforce development organization focused on low-income women and women in career transition in Pennsylvania. They provide career development, work-readiness training, hard and soft skills training, short-term mentorship, and job placement assistance helping more than 1,400 women each year chart pathways to family-sustaining employment.

Latino Economic Development Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

Latino Economic Development Center is the only Latino-focused Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) in the upper Midwest. They have worked with hundreds of entrepreneurs to launch and grow their small businesses. The organization is Latino led, and prides themselves on being in tune with, and focused on, the specific business and economic needs of the Latino and immigrant communities.

Dallas Opera, in Dallas, Texas

The Dallas Opera’s Education Program serves 30,000 students through schools, after school programs and summer community programs, family crisis and transitional housing organizations. Research shows students with high arts participation and low socioeconomic status are five times less likely to drop out of school. The program is specifically focused on South and West Dallas, which are underserved communities where the Opera partners with the Dallas School District, YMCA, and Boys & Girls Clubs.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors and extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.

About Ameriprise Financial Community Relations

Ameriprise Financial is dedicated to utilizing the firm’s resources and talents to improve the lives of individuals and build strong communities. Through grants, volunteerism and employee and advisor gift matching programs, the company supports a diverse group of over 7,500 nonprofits across the country.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, they provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people they serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.