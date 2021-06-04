Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A320neo to Volaris

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), a leading aircraft asset manager, announced today the delivery of one new Airbus A320neo aircraft on long-term lease to Volaris. This aircraft, featuring Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-JM engines, is the first A320neo to deliver to Volaris from ACG as part of a multi-aircraft transaction between ACG and the airline.

“We are pleased to announce this A320neo delivery to Volaris, which is the result of a strong partnership and collaborative work between Airbus, Volaris and ACG teams. We are honored to support Volaris’ ongoing fleet expansion with the most modern, fuel-efficient aircraft,” said Marine Benoit, ACG Vice President Marketing for the Latin American region.

“This new aircraft supports Volaris strategy to maintain our world leading ultra-low cost levels and a sustainable development of our network. We would like to thank ACG for their valuable partnership,” said Holger Blankenstein, Volaris Executive Vice President.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 400 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2021, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 40 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.