The Mary Kay Foundation Donates $150,000 to CancerCare® Providing Cancer Resources to Underserved Female Populations

With continued funding from The Mary Kay Foundation℠, CancerCare will ensure that women largely from vulnerable, medically underserved populations receive the support they need. (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

With continued funding from The Mary Kay Foundation℠, CancerCare will ensure that women largely from vulnerable, medically underserved populations receive the support they need. (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mary Kay Foundation℠, a decades-long leader in the charge to eliminate cancers affecting women, recently donated $150,000 to CancerCare®, the leading national nonprofit organization providing free, financial and professional support services to anyone affected by cancer. Since 2000, The Mary Kay Foundation℠ has supported the Touching Hearts Program, which is needed now more than ever as the pandemic creates new and unforeseen financial, health and emotional tolls for those already struggling to handle a cancer diagnosis and treatment plan. The Foundation’s grant allows CancerCare to provide direct support to women who are most in need of receiving financial assistance and cancer-related support services.

“Mary Kay is wholeheartedly committed to eradicating cancers affecting women, investing millions in innovative cancer research and support services annually,” said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Scientific Officer at Mary Kay Inc. “We realize this is a long-term goal, which is why we continue to partner with critical non-profits providing support to those affected in the meantime. CancerCare provides relief to those most deeply impacted by a cancer diagnosis from the financial burden to the emotional toll it can take on an individual and family. We are honored to support their efforts.”

With continued funding from The Mary Kay Foundation℠, CancerCare will ensure that women largely from vulnerable, medically underserved populations receive the support they need.

For many women with significant need but limited resources, especially during COVID-19, a lack of access to much-needed services can have a particularly devastating impact on their health, well-being and their capacity to obtain the best possible treatment outcomes.

“The COVID-19 crisis has caused an even greater burden to women facing a cancer diagnosis, especially those in underserved parts of our country where access to affordable treatment options were scarce to begin with,” said Patricia Goldsmith, Chief Executive Officer at CancerCare. “In addition, our clients are struggling with the financial and emotional toll, social isolation, lack of transportation, and countless other logistics. CancerCare is grateful to The Mary Kay Foundation℠ for providing assistance to cover these indirect costs for the women and families we serve.”

Over the course of more than two decades, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation℠ has awarded more than $80 million to women’s shelters and domestic violence service providers, as well as cancer research programs and related causes throughout the United States.

About The Mary Kay Foundation℠

Guided by Mary Kay Ash’s dream to enrich the lives of women everywhere, The Mary Kay Foundation℠ raises and distributes funds to invest in breakthrough cancer research to find a cure for women-related cancers and ending domestic violence against women. Since 1996, The Mary Kay Foundation℠ has contributed more than $80 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission. In addition, the Foundation supports awareness initiatives, community outreach programs, and advocates for legislation to ensure women are healthy and safe. Together, we can make the world better for women. To learn more about how to educate, advocate, volunteer and donate, and join life-saving work to support and empower women, visit marykayfoundation.org, find us on Facebook and Instagram, or follow us on Twitter.

About CancerCare®

Founded in 1944, CancerCare is the leading national organization providing free, professional support services and information to help people manage the emotional, practical and financial challenges of cancer. Our comprehensive services include counseling and support groups over the phone, online and in-person, educational workshops, publications and financial and co-payment assistance. All CancerCare services are provided by oncology social workers and world-leading cancer experts. Headquartered in New York, NY, CancerCare maintains three additional locations in Norwalk, CT, Ridgewood, NJ and Syosset, NY.

To learn more, visit www.cancercare.org or call 800-813-HOPE (4673).