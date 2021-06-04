Fisher-Price Launches “Safe Start” Educational Campaign to Help Parents and Caregivers Provide Safe Care for Babies and Children

EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fisher-Price today announced the launch of a Safe Start education campaign focused on engaging parents and caregivers in important conversations regarding the safety, health, and development of babies and children. The education campaign will feature key safety tips, as well as a video series in which experts in infant and child health and development will provide critical information to parents and caregivers on an array of topics – including the safe use of products, appropriate environments for sleep, and the proper use of safety restraints.

“Since its founding over nine decades ago, Fisher-Price has been the most trusted brand for parents and caregivers and safety has been our highest priority,” said Chuck Scothon, General Manager, Fisher-Price. “We continue this commitment with the Safe Start education campaign to help ensure our products are used safely for babies and children throughout all stages of their growth and development.”

Over the coming weeks and months, the Safe Start education campaign will introduce important resources for parents and caregivers including:

Safe Start Video Series: Fisher-Price is launching a series of safety, health, and development videos that will include critical safety guidance from experts. The videos feature conversations between Dr. Laura Jana, Co-Chair of the Fisher-Price Medical and Scientific Safety Council, and Deb Weber, PhD, Director of the Fisher-Price Play Lab. The videos focus on safe environments for babies’ sleep, the critical importance of closely adhering to product instructions and safety labels, the proper use of safety restraints in babies’ and children’s products, and the importance of moving infants from products not designed for sleep to products that are intended for sleep.

Fisher-Price has also formed the Medical and Scientific Safety Council (MSSC), an internal advisory council established this spring, comprising renowned medical experts who meet regularly with internal safety teams to provide professional opinions, advice, and recommendations to Fisher-Price related to product safety, and the safe and proper use of products. The MSSC also advises on actions that can be undertaken to help parents and caregivers ensure productive and safe play and sleep environments.

“Fisher-Price takes its commitment to safety seriously, and the formation of the MSSC is an important demonstration of that commitment,” said Joseph Vinhais, Senior Vice President, Quality and Safety for Fisher-Price’s parent company Mattel. “We are proud to have an esteemed group of experts at our side to advise us on product safety and help provide vital insights and information to our community.”

“As a pediatrician long dedicated to helping parents raise happy, healthy children, I’m enthused about the opportunity to serve as the Co-Chair of Fisher-Price’s Medical and Scientific Safety Council,” said Dr. Jana. “The Safe Start educational campaign, as well the establishment of the Safety Council, are a strong reflection of our shared commitment to the safety, health, and development of babies and children.”

