UFC FIGHT PASS® to Be Made Available on VIDAA-Powered Hisense and Toshiba Smart TVs

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and Hisense, the world-class technology company, today announced a distribution and marketing collaboration centered on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading subscription streaming service for combat sports, which will be released on VIDAA-powered Hisense and Toshiba smart TVs.

Starting in August, UFC FIGHT PASS will be distributed on new select Hisense TVs as well as on Toshiba Smart TVs manufactured by Hisense that utilize the VIDAA smart platform, a Linux-based open smart TV operating system that is present on products in more than 120 countries around the world.

UFC FIGHT PASS provides subscribers with access to live UFC events; live local mixed martial arts and combat sports from around the world; original series and historical programming; and the world’s largest fight library, featuring more than 20,000 bouts from dozens of combats sports organizations, as well as every fight in UFC history.

As an official marketing partner of UFC, Hisense branding will be featured in the world-famous Octagon® at select UFC events for the remainder of 2021. In addition, Hisense will be the presenting partner of select UFC digital content distributed across UFC social media platforms in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, and the Middle East.

“We are delighted to partner with Hisense and VIDAA to deliver the incredible combat sports content on UFC FIGHT PASS to more fans than ever before,” said Crowley Sullivan, Vice President and General Manager of UFC FIGHT PASS. “This collaboration is a win-win, as it will help us expand our global reach for FIGHT PASS, while exposing Hisense products to UFC’s fan base in key markets.”

“Partnering with UFC, the world leader in MMA, is a big step in bringing the best sports content to our VIDAA users. I believe that we can grow our businesses faster together, since VIDAA is present in almost every country in the world and UFC is becoming increasingly more popular outside the U.S. as well,” said Guy Edri, Executive Vice President for Business Development for VIDAA.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 155 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to approximately 900M TV households across more than 175 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

About Hisense

Hisense currently has more than 90,000 employees worldwide, together with 16 industrial parks and 16 research and development centres, which comprise a multinational collaborative research and development system. Its business includes multimedia, home appliances, IT intelligent information systems and the modern service industry, while its products have been exported to over 160 countries and regions. According to an independent research and consultancy firm, Hisense remains the world’s fourth-largest TV maker in terms of unit shipments (per 2020 figures).

About VIDAA

VIDAA is a Linux-based open smart TV operating system. Established in 2014, it has - in just six years - become a strong global contender in the smart TV platform space. In 2020, VIDAA introduced a completely new and revamped user interface named 4.0, which puts users and their way of consuming content at the core of the design. The latest version of VIDAA - U5 was launched in May 2021. VIDAA is preinstalled on new Hisense TVs as well as Toshiba Smart TVs manufactured by Hisense. For more information, visit www.vidaa.com and follow VIDAA on Facebook.com/vidaatv, Twitter, and Instagram at @vidaatv.