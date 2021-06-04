Biodesix Partners with Datavant to Enhance Value of Lung Cancer Databank

BOULDER, Colo. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading lung cancer diagnostic solutions company, announced a strategic partnership with Datavant, a leader in helping healthcare organizations safely connect their data. Datavant provides solutions to help protect, match, and share health data. Through this partnership, Biodesix will anonymize the lung cancer portion of their expansive sample and data biobank using Datavant’s proprietary tokenization process and connect it to multiple real-world data sets while compliantly and securely protecting patient privacy. Given the significant need for robustly curated real-world evidence (RWE) linked to outcomes, claims data, comprehensive standard of care data and biomarkers, Biodesix intends to make its databank and linked data accessible to their research and biopharma partners. Real-world patient level data not only helps physicians improve treatment decisions, it also informs researchers and biopharma companies on key decisions throughout the product development cycle, from early discovery to late stage clinical development, including such uses as meaningful RWE synthetic control arms.

The lung cancer-specific portion of Biodesix’s 150,000 sample and data and biobank includes both baseline and longitudinal samples with proteomic and genomic laboratory results. A portion of the database includes treatment decisions and outcomes data for patients enrolled in the Company’s ongoing INSIGHT study (NCT03289780). This unique observational study enrolls non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients across all stages and histologies collecting blood draws at baseline and serially at progression. The dataset records the treatment plan, clinical characteristics and will track three-year outcomes for all NSCLC patients from 33 academic and community clinical practices. By linking this data to other datasets, the partnership will provide a more complete longitudinal view of patient health, while protecting patient privacy.

“In our partnerships with our research and biopharmaceutical partners, they continually look for data sets that reflect the real world,” stated Dr. Paul Beresford, Chief Business Officer of Biodesix. “With our database and biospecimen repository now linked to the Datavant ecosystem, we can help our partners address a range of clinical, reimbursement and biomarker questions in lung cancer. Specifically, our partners will benefit from the expanded information to help discover biomarker-driven targeted therapies. Also, we expect the data to be used for clinically relevant synthetic control arms to help design and execute clinical trials that will ultimately broaden patient access to life-changing drugs. We look forward to enhancing our data set and increasing the value we provide our biopharma partners through our partnership with Datavant.”

“We are excited to work with Biodesix to provide faster and better-informed decisions, thus improving patient’s quality of life and care,” said Travis May, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Datavant. "We believe connecting the rich Biodesix data to other sources of real-world data will advance the diagnoses, treatment and research in lung cancer."

About Datavant

Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of de-identified patient records across datasets. Datavant is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com.

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic company with a focus in lung disease. The Company develops diagnostic tests addressing important clinical questions by combining multi-omics through the power of artificial intelligence. Biodesix is the first company to offer six non-invasive tests for patients with diseases of the lung. Biodesix launched the Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR™ test and the Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab in response to the global pandemic and virus that impacts the lung and causes COVID-19. The blood-based Biodesix Lung Reflex® strategy for lung cancer patients integrates the GeneStrat® and VeriStrat® tests to support treatment decisions with results in 72 hours, expediting time to treatment. The blood-based Nodify Lung® nodule risk assessment testing strategy, consisting of the Nodify XL2® and the Nodify CDT™ tests, evaluates the risk of malignancy in incidental pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. Biodesix also collaborates with many of the world’s leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to solve complex diagnostic challenges in lung disease. For more information about Biodesix, visit biodesix.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “goals,” or “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Biodesix has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Biodesix and its operations, it is possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its revenues, profitability, outlook and overall business strategy. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Biodesix’s most recent annual report on Form 10K, filed March 16, 2021. Biodesix undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.