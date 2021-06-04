OSHKOSH DEFENSE AWARDED $942.9M CONTRACT TO UPDATE WEAPON SYSTEM ON U.S. ARMY STRYKER INFANTRY CARRIER VEHICLES

OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA) announced that it has awarded Oshkosh Defense, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a $942.9M contract to integrate a 30MM Medium Caliber Weapon System (MCWS) onto the Stryker Double V Hull Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICVVA1). This upgrade will provide precision lethality capability to the Army’s Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT).

Oshkosh Defense teamed with Pratt Miller and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to deliver an MCWS that provides increased lethality, accuracy, and range while maintaining the mobility and survivability of the Stryker ICVVA1. Oshkosh will integrate onto the ICVVA1 chassis a 30mm weapon system based on Rafael Advanced Defense Systems’ proven SAMSON family of turrets. The contract calls for the integration of the Oshkosh MCWS onto three Stryker Brigade Combat Teams (SBCTs) as well as a full spectrum of system technical support, interim contractor logistics support, and integrated product support.

“The Oshkosh team brought together best-in-class capabilities for weapon system design, manufacturing, and integration to provide a highly capable solution that meets the Stryker MCWS program requirements today and offers the flexibility to upgrade tomorrow,” said Pat Williams, Vice President and General Manager of U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps Programs for Oshkosh Defense. “Our experienced team looks forward to supporting the Stryker program office to quickly field this capability to the Warfighter.”

The U.S. Army’s selection comes after the completion of the test and evaluation of Production Representative Sample Systems (PRSS) at Aberdeen Test Center in Maryland. The PRSS were evaluated against stringent vehicle and turret performance requirements.

About Oshkosh Defense and Pratt Miller

Oshkosh Defense is a global leader in the design, production and sustainment of best-in-class military vehicles, technology solutions and mobility systems. Oshkosh develops and applies emerging technologies that advance safety and mission success. Setting the industry standard for sustaining fleet readiness, Oshkosh ensures every solution is supported worldwide throughout its entire life cycle.

Oshkosh Defense, LLC is an Oshkosh Corporation company [NYSE: OSK].

Learn more about Oshkosh Defense at www.oshkoshdefense.com.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Oshkosh Defense, Pratt & Miller Engineering & Fabrication, LLC specializes in advanced engineering, technology and innovation in motorsport and multiple ground vehicle markets.

Learn more about Pratt Miller at www.prattmiller.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs nearly 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

About Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Rafael is an established leader in RWS technology, recognized for delivery of high-performance systems in support of customers' needs. For the past 40 years, through intensive joint development with the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD) and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Rafael has gained considerable expertise in the development and production of Weapon Stations for light tactical vehicles, armored combat vehicles and naval vessels, and is currently the main supplier of RWS for the IDF. This extensive experience enables Rafael to continuously implement lessons learned and to improve our products in order to supply optimal solutions, meeting ever-changing operational challenges.

