Nintendo News: Never Fear! DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power for Nintendo Switch Is Here

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Join the fight as Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Batgirl in the DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power game, which launches for the Nintendo Switch system today!

Ready to save the city from the clutches of a group of mischievous DC Super-Villains … all while keeping up your social life as a teenager at Metropolis High School? If you can throw a Batarang and an afterschool hang with equal style, then Metropolis needs your help.

Execute stunning combos in battle using the game’s easy-to-learn controls and wide array of abilities, each tailored to the six playable characters. Wonder Woman uses her warrior skills with the Lasso of Truth and Flying Shield, Supergirl has Heat Vision and Super-Breath, and Batgirl can invent crime-fighting gadgets like the Bat-Hook.

And, when you’re ready for some mischief, you can use your Spring Spree mega-jump with glee as the rambunctious Harley Quinn. Try out Catwoman’s Cat Dance ability to scratch off your foes as the skilled jewel thief, or trap enemies by deploying Star Sapphire’s Cage of Love ability. The elusive Toyman’s minions won’t know what hit them!

When you’re not packing a powerful punch, you’ll be able to explore different sections of the city of Metropolis, rescuing missing cats and collecting costumes to show off your own personal style. You can even rebuild a destroyed part of the city by donating in-game money to open up shops or place other buildings.

Based on the animated series DC Super Hero Girls, this new game offers fun for everyone who's ever wanted to help citizens in need while doling out sweet justice. Just don't forget to swing by the Sweet Justice café afterwards! And don't miss the season two premiere of DC Super Hero Girls, debuting Sunday, June 6, at 8 a.m. ET/PT on Cartoon Network.

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power is licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive and now available at a suggested retail price of $59.99. For more information about DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power, visit https://dcsuperherogirls.nintendo.com/.

Remember, anything’s possible if you believe in your super self!

