Redline Detection’s Alex Parker Joins Petersen Automotive Museum’s Business Incubator Program

ORANGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redline Detection, the world’s leader in diagnostic leak detection technology, announced that CMO Alex Parker has joined the Petersen Automotive Museum for their new business incubator program, sponsored by Rolex. The incubator program is designed to support visionary female entrepreneurs with early-stage businesses to drive change in the automotive industry.

“With only 23.6% of motor vehicle industry positions held by women in 2019, we felt it was our responsibility as a world leader in automotive thought to create this incubator program,” said Executive Director Terry L. Karges of the Petersen Automotive Museum. “Through the generous support of Rolex, and our selection committee, we can empower and develop visionary women to harness their potential and give them an opportunity to break into the automotive space.”

Parker joins the committee of industry leading women offering their business expertise in this mentorship program. The program is open to female entrepreneurs with early-stage businesses in the greater Los Angeles area that are within or related to the automotive industry. The committee will invest $25,000 and provide hands-on mentorship to one selected company, who will receive access to the Petersen network of sponsors and partners. The mentors will guide the selected company on how to create a roadmap to meet their business goals and prepare for their next financial milestone.

“This incubator program is a rare opportunity to impact the future of our industry. I’m thrilled to join the Petersen Automotive Museum in this exciting venture, and I look forward to helping these visionary entrepreneurs turbocharge their businesses,” said Alex Parker.

Applications are currently open and will be accepted until July 31, 2021. To apply, please visit https://www.petersen.org/business-incubator-program. For more information about the Petersen Automotive Museum, visit Petersen.org.

About the Petersen Automotive Museum Foundation

The Petersen Automotive Museum Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charity. The museum is located at 6060 Wilshire Blvd. (at Fairfax) in Los Angeles, California 90036. Hours of operation are Wednesday-Sunday, 10am-5-pm. For general information, call 323-930-CARS or visit Petersen.org.

About Redline Detection

Redline Detection, headquartered in Orange, Calif., develops and manufactures the world’s best-selling diagnostic leak detection equipment. From the world’s leading OEMs to individual technicians, Redline Detection has built a global fan base for its professional grade custom diagnostic solutions, as well as its ability to increase the bottom line. To learn more about Redline Detection and its award-winning products, please visit www.redlinedetection.com.