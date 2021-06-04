RealPage Partners with Airbnb to Launch Home Sharing Service

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RealPage, Inc., a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry is partnering exclusively with Airbnb to launch its apartment home sharing solution Migo, which will make it easier for residents and apartment owners to share their space on Airbnb and benefit from home sharing. Residents can recoup a portion of their monthly rent depending upon how frequently they home share exclusively on Airbnb. Owners can differentiate their apartment offering and share the financial benefits of home sharing with their residents.

“RealPage is very pleased to partner with Airbnb on this groundbreaking software and service,” said Steve Winn, CEO of RealPage. “The business of owning and managing apartment communities is changing rapidly as residents now expect the freedom to live, work, and travel on their own schedules and share their space when they are away. The industry has long sought a home sharing model that allows both owners and residents to participate and financially benefit without impacting existing residents or burdening management with extra work. Our exclusive partnership with Airbnb will make it easier for everyone to benefit from home sharing.”

RealPage developed the Migo technology to provide a range of services – from access control and screening to noise monitors and cleaning – that historically have been cumbersome. Residents can use the Migo app to link their Airbnb listing to their community, grant remote access to guests, schedule room cleanings, communicate with Migo support, monitor their home sharing performance, and more. Apartment owners can use the Migo app to gain insights into home sharing activity, and better serve their residents. Both owners and residents can confidently use these services, knowing they are backed by two industry leaders with decades of experience in real estate, travel, and technology.

Migo offers self-service and full-service home sharing options. With self-service, residents and owners can list their apartments or guest suites on Airbnb and self-manage all aspects of their Airbnb listing. With full-service, the Migo host team fully manages all aspects of the Airbnb listing for an additional fee. Residents can home share for the number of days authorized by the apartment manager and in accordance with local regulations. Managers can designate which units are eligible for home sharing, and the new AI Revenue Management system from RealPage will adjust base rents based on demand for this service.

“Airbnb has long supported and enabled building owners and their residents to benefit from home sharing and we’re thrilled that we can continue this work with RealPage — one of the largest property management software providers with more than two decades of experience —in its launch of Migo,” said Jesse Stein, Head of Airbnb for Real Estate.

Migo is compatible with RealPage, Entrata, Yardi and MRI and will be available industry wide in the third quarter of 2021.

For more information about Migo, please visit migo.com.

About RealPage

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, visit RealPage.com.

About Airbnb

Airbnb’s purpose is connection. The company was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 900 million guest arrivals across 220 countries and regions. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and one-of-a-kind activities that make it possible for guests to experience the world in a more authentic, connected way, promoting belonging, community and trust around the world. The only platform offering hosted travel and the ability to live anywhere on a global scale, Airbnb continues to innovate and lead the way in helping people make travel their way of life.