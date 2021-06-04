WRKOUT Partners with TRX, Franklin Sports, Hyperice, Athletic Greens and FITBENCH Canada to Bring World-Class Fitness Products to MOVRS and TRNRS

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The demand for home fitness products surged during the pandemic, as gyms across the country shuttered and fitness moved from the studio to the living room. While restrictions are beginning to lift, one thing is for certain—the home fitness revolution is here to stay.

According to a TD Ameritrade survey, nearly 60% of Americans don’t plan to return to the gym after the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s no surprise, when the rise of virtual fitness technology means that consumers can get a more tailored workout experience, on their own schedule, from the comfort of their homes. Earlier this year WRKOUT, the first ever connected fitness brand to deliver live, face-to-face personal training optimized for the virtual experience, perfected the home fitness experience with its global launch. The platform connects members with elite trainers from around the world for an unparalleled personal training experience. Its market-defining software overcomes the barriers of other platforms that use standard video conferencing software, which doesn’t have the adaptive views, nor training-specific tools like screenshots and digital whiteboarding, required to be successful in fitness.

Today, WRKOUT has announced partnerships with leading global fitness brands, to bring world-class products to trainers on the platform (TRNRS) and their clients (MOVRS). WRKOUT is thrilled to be partnering with the following brands:

Franklin Sports , the industry-leading sporting goods manufacturer.

Hyperice , the leading recovery technology leader specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology.

Athletic Greens , an everyday essentialist nutrition company, that produces one of the world's most complete daily supplements with 75 vitamins, minerals and whole food-sourced ingredients.

, an everyday essentialist nutrition company, that produces one of the world's most complete daily supplements with 75 vitamins, minerals and whole food-sourced ingredients. FITBENCH Canada, the category leading, full body workout platform. Designed to be an all-in-one compact solution, the FITBENCH is a superior training tool that makes training more compact and efficient.

Through the partnerships, MOVRS will receive preferred rates on best-in-class fitness products to outfit their home gyms and routines. Additionally, TRNRS will have access to complementary superior fitness tools, in order to provide an industry-leading live virtual training experience to their clients.

“With WRKOUT, members can access personal training sessions with world-class trainers at any time, using any device,” explained Curtis Christopherson, Founder & CEO of WRKOUT. “Now, through these partnerships, MOVRS and TRNRS will also have access to premium fitness products to take their health to the next level. This really completes the unparalleled home fitness experience offered with WRKOUT.”

On June 7, WRKOUT will also be releasing a limited number of highly anticipated memberships to its early access insiders. To claim a spot, prospective members can register at WRKOUT.com between now and June 7th. Memberships will be allocated on a first-click-first-served basis.

About WRKOUT

WRKOUT is the future of fitness. Founded by industry veteran Curtis Christopherson, the CEO of North America's largest network of premium personal training studios, WRKOUT was built on over 20 years of established experience, bringing next generation virtual training to market. Unlike other methods of connected fitness that focus on one-way streaming or require proprietary hardware, WRKOUT’s exclusive platform provides a live, two-way interactive training environment that connects members with elite trainers from around the world.