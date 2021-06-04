LUMAKRAS (Sotorasib) Now Approved for the Treatment of Adult Patients with KRAS G12C-Mutated Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onco360®, the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy, has been selected by Amgen to be a specialty pharmacy partner for LUMAKRAS™ (sotorasib), a new oral treatment for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.

“Onco360 is honored to be selected as a specialty pharmacy provider for LUMAKRAS in partnership with Amgen,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer, Onco360. “The recent approval of LUMAKRAS unlocks the first FDA-approved treatment option for patients with previously treated advanced or metastatic KRAS G12C-mutant NSCLC. As a provider of this key treatment, Onco360 is committed to supporting the highly specialized needs of NSCLC patients.”

ABOUT METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

According to the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI’s) Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) program, 235,760 patients will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021, with a corresponding 131,880 deaths. When considering all stages and histologic subtypes of the disease, the five-year overall survival (OS) of lung cancer is 21.7%. Patients with Stage IV metastatic disease have a five-year OS of only 6.3%. Unfortunately, 56% of lung cancer patients have metastatic disease upon initial diagnosis. Up to 85% of lung cancer cases are classified as NSCLC.1 Approximately 13% of NSCLC patients have KRAS G12C mutations.2

LUMAKRAS is manufactured by Amgen, a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The FDA’s approval of LUMAKRAS comes as a result of a 124 patient subset of the Phase I/II CodeBreak 100 clinical trial (NCT03600883) which demonstrated that previously treated patients with metastatic KRAS G12C-mutant NSCLC experienced a 36% objective response rate (ORR) after LUMAKRAS administration.3 For full prescribing information, visit lumakras.com.

About Onco360® Oncology Pharmacy:

Onco360 is the largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company in the country. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

