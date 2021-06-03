Procter & Gamble in Partnership with the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and the International Olympics Committee Unveils Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 Medal Ceremony Podiums Made of Recycled Plastic

Protecting the planet is incredibly important for P&G and its brands, so they wanted to use the Podium Project as a catalyst to inspire actions that have a positive impact on the environment and society.

Each of the 98 podiums were created with 3-D printing technology using plastic collected from more than 2,000 locations across Japan. Plastic items were collected at retail stores, in offices and in schools as a part of an education campaign focused on responsible consumption and recycling. (Photo courtesy of ©Tokyo 2020)

Procter & Gamble in Partnership with the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and the International Olympics Committee officially unveils the podiums for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 medal award ceremonies. For the first time in history, the podiums were manufactured using recycled plastic contributed by the public and recovered from the oceans as part of the Tokyo 2020 Podium Project. (Photo courtesy of ©Tokyo 2020)

Procter & Gamble in Partnership with the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and the International Olympics Committee officially unveils the podiums for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 medal award ceremonies. For the first time in history, the podiums were manufactured using recycled plastic contributed by the public and recovered from the oceans as part of the Tokyo 2020 Podium Project. (Photo courtesy of ©Tokyo 2020)

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Multimedia is available on Business Wire's website and the Associated Press photo network of Procter & Gamble, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, and the International Olympics Committee unveiling the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 medal ceremony podiums made of recycled plastic. Photo 1 is a wide shot of the podium unveiling with spokespeople. Photo 2 is a wide shot of a medal ceremony podium. A video highlighting details of the Podium Project is also available. The photos are courtesy of ©Tokyo 2020.