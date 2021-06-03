AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Dairyland American Insurance Company and Point Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Sentry Insurance Group Members

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) to Dairyland American Insurance Company (DAIC) and Point Insurance Company (PIC). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. DAIC (formerly known as Unigard Insurance Company) and PIC (formerly known as Southern Fire & Casualty Company) were acquired by Sentry Insurance Company (SIC) on Nov. 1, 2020. At the same time, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) of Sentry Insurance Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries. All property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries are collectively referred as Sentry Insurance Group (Sentry). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) of Sentry Life Insurance Company and Sentry Life Insurance Company of New York, collectively known as Sentry Life. The outlook of these ratings is stable. All P/C subsidiaries are members of the intercompany reinsurance pool. Sentry is headquartered in Stevens Point, WI. (See below for a list of the P/C companies.)

The ratings of the group’s P/C members reflect their consolidated balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Sentry’s rating affirmations account for its superior risk-adjusted capital position, disciplined investment management strategy and consistent operating results. Sentry provides a range of commercial and personal P/C coverages throughout the United States.

The ratings assigned to DAIC and PIC recognize the additional growth opportunities with respect to personal lines coverages. DAIC and PIC derive benefits from the centralized management structure at Sentry, which operates as a single entity. Both companies have been added as members of the P/C intercompany reinsurance pool.

The ratings of Sentry Life reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM. The ratings also acknowledge the rating enhancement it receives from its affiliation with Sentry.

Sentry Life remains committed to strengthening its market position in the group annuity marketplace. It also continues to serve and cross-sell to Sentry’s P/C-based customers, as it materially contributes to Sentry’s overall premium and earnings.

The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) have been affirmed for the following members of the Sentry Insurance Group:

Sentry Insurance Company

Dairyland Insurance Company

Sentry Lloyds of Texas

Sentry Select Insurance Company

Middlesex Insurance Company

Florists’ Mutual Insurance Company

Dairyland County Mutual Insurance Company of Texas

Dairyland National Insurance Company

Sentry Casualty Company

Florists’ Insurance Company

Patriot General Insurance Company

Viking Insurance Company of Wisconsin

Peak Property and Casualty Insurance Corporation

Parker Centennial Assurance Company

