Woodstock® Introduces New Line of Bold Hot Sauces

The new line of Woodstock hot sauce range from 1,790 to 57,000 Scoville units, are Non-GMO Project Verified®, and contain no added sugar. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new line of Woodstock hot sauce range from 1,790 to 57,000 Scoville units, are Non-GMO Project Verified®, and contain no added sugar. (Photo: Business Wire)

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As consumers continue to seek out additional avenues for layering flavor into their culinary creations, the Woodstock® brand has introduced a new line of bold hot sauces. These globally inspired Non-GMO Project Verified® sauces are sourced from Costa Rica, manufactured in a carbon neutral facility, and contain no added sugar. This new collection of sauces, available nationwide, complements Woodstock’s leadership position in the organic and non-GMO condiment category for over 30 years.

“Shelf stable hot sauces have grown over 30 percent in category dollar sales over the past year with the dramatic rise of at-home food occasions, a trend that we’ve seen continue into 2021. The growth of the category has redefined what it means to be a hot sauce enthusiast to now include health-focused Millennial consumers looking for an extra kick to enhance their meals,” said Amanda Helming, chief marketing officer at UNFI and Woodstock. “The new Woodstock hot sauces were created with that balance in mind, delivering the craveable heat with subtle tasting notes that transform a variety of items from eggs to tacos and salad dressings.”

The line of hot sauces includes four fiery flavors:

Scotch Bonnet (1,790 Scoville units with fruity, lightly acidic, and slight garlic tasting notes)

Habanero Pepper (7,900 Scoville units with sweet and sour, fruity, and slight onion tasting notes)

Ghost Pepper (33,000 Scoville units with acidic, salty, fruity, and slight garlic tasting notes)

Scorpion Pepper (57,000 Scoville units with acidic, salty, very fruity, and extra hot tasting notes)

The Scoville Scale and Scoville Heat Unit (SHU) were named for scientist Wilbur Scoville in 1912 for measuring a chili pepper’s pungency and heat.

Hot sauce continues to be ranked in the top 25 of all flavors among consumers and though it is popular across all age groups, it is most popular with Millennials. For further information and to find a local retailer carrying Woodstock products, visit https://www.woodstock-foods.com/ or connect on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About WOODSTOCK

Here at WOODSTOCK® we celebrate foods that make you feel great about what you buy, eat, and serve your family. Our ingredients are simple, satisfying, and farmed from sources you can trust. Our team has been at it for over 30 years bringing passion for Organic, Non-GMO, and totally delicious food to the table. WOODSTOCK is owned and managed by United Natural Foods, Inc. For more information, visit https://www.woodstock-foods.com/.