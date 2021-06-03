American Eagle Outfitters Announces 31% Dividend Increase Reflecting Strength in the Business, Financial Health and Confidence in Delivering Consistent Long-Term Growth

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today approved a 31% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.18 per share.

The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $0.72 per share, up from $0.55 per share previously. The second quarter dividend is payable on July 23, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 9, 2021.

“I am pleased to announce a material increase to our dividend today. Following a record first quarter result, the increase reflects our confidence in the growth potential of our leading brands and profit flow through fueled by our Real Power. Real Growth. value creation plan. We are well-positioned to sustain solid cash flow and remain committed to generating strong shareholder returns,” said Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 33 countries. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

