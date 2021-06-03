Veterans United Home Loans Joins Historic Mission to Honor 1,000-plus WWII heroes During Operation September Freedom

CARSON CITY, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dream Flights, a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring America’s veterans and seniors living in retirement and long-term care communities, today announced Veterans United Home Loans as a national partner to support its historic effort to honor World War II heroes with Dream Flights during Operation September Freedom. Veterans United Home Loans is the first partner in Dream Flights’ history to have a Stearman dedicated in its name.

The fully restored 1942 Stearman biplane (N65011) is one of six Stearmans leading a nationwide barnstorming effort to honor 1,000-plus World War II heroes in an estimated 300 cities with free Dream Flights. Operation September Freedom begins Aug. 1 and runs through Sept. 30, 2021.

“Operation September Freedom may be our last opportunity to honor the brave men and women who served in the war that changed the world,” said Darryl Fisher, founder and president of Dream Flights. “Of the 16 million Americans who served in WWII, only an estimated 100,000 remain—the youngest: 92.”

Fisher said Veterans United Home Loans makes a difference in the lives of our nation’s veterans and families and “we’re grateful to them for expanding their mission to honor our seniors and World War II heroes.”

“We are proud to partner with Dream Flights in honoring our World War II Veterans,” said Pam Swan, vice president of military relations and business development at Veterans United Home Loans. “This opportunity to help the Greatest Generation allows us to live our core value of enhancing lives.”

Dream Flights pilots, many of whom fly for major airlines and are active duty or retired military veterans themselves, will volunteer their time to fly WWII veterans in the country’s largest fleet of restored Stearman bi-planes. During a 20-minute Dream Flight, veterans experience the freedom and exhilaration of soaring 1,000 feet in the air in an iconic, open-cockpit biplane.

Dream Flights has given more than 4,200 Dream Flights at no charge to seniors and veteran heroes living in senior living and long-term care communities since 2011. The nonprofit relies on sponsorships and corporate and individual donations to cover the cost of maintenance, fuel, and other operating expenses related to Dream Flights. Sponsorship and donation opportunities are available by visiting www.dreamflights.org/donate. Follow Dream Flights on Facebook @DreamFlightsOrg.

Dream Flights is a nonprofit dedicated to honoring the service, sacrifice and stories of America's senior veterans by providing them with a life-changing experience: an open-air flight in the cockpit of a fully restored WWII-era Stearman biplanes. Follow @DreamFlightsOrg on social media and visit www.dreamflights.org.Tax-deductible donations and sponsorship opportunities are available at https://dreamflights.org/donate/.