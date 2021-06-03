Janus Global Operations, a Caliburn company, Awarded Seat on $240 Million Contract to Support U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Janus Global Operations, a Caliburn International company, has been awarded one of nine contracts under the Multiple Award Military Munitions Services (MAMMS III) contract through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Baltimore District. The multiple award task order will have a shared capacity of $240 Million.

Under MAMMS III, Janus Global Operations teams will help USACE mitigate potentially hazardous munitions found at and near current and formally used defense sites and other federally controlled/owned sites. The Department of Defense estimates this contract to be completed by 2028.

“We are honored to be selected to perform on this contract,” said David Bell, Caliburn’s Vice President of Munitions and Environmental. “We look forward to supporting USACE and the Military Munitions Response Program.”

As one of the largest commercial munitions management companies in the world, Caliburn provides government and commercial clients with solutions that address munitions and explosives management, unexploded ordnance and explosive remnants of war detection and remediation, improvised explosive device defeat, and a range of demining services and training.

Caliburn announced in April that they intend to break into two independent companies, Acuity International and Valiance Humanitarian. The company expects the separation into two companies to be completed by fall of 2021.

Caliburn International is a global company that provides Advanced Medical Services, Engineering and Technology Solutions and Global Mission Services for commercial and government customers. Formed by five industry-leading businesses – Comprehensive Health Services, Janus Global Operations, Project Time & Cost, Sallyport, and Michael Baker Global Services – Caliburn provides solutions and services that support national defense, global diplomacy, homeland security, healthcare, and technology development. Formed in 2018, with headquarters outside of Washington, D.C., Caliburn has global reach with 7,000 employees across five continents.