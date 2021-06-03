Zume and Jefferson Enterprise Energy Partner on Industry First Deal that Brings Sustainable Manufacturing and Molded Fiber Production to North America

CAMARILLO, Calif. & LUFKIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jefferson Enterprise Energy and Zume announced a joint venture, creating one of the world’s first entirely renewable energy-powered manufacturing facilities that will produce compostable molded fiber products. The Jefferson Enterprise Energy owned and operated manufacturing facility will rely on Zume’s patented molded fiber manufacturing equipment, technology and professional services.

The Jefferson Enterprise Energy - Zume partnership comes at a critical time as sustainable packaging is a $320 billion a year business. Until now, there has been no economically viable solution to move away from single-use plastic. Through Zume’s patented molded fiber manufacturing equipment system and technology, global food brands are able to transition from plastic packaging to sustainable solutions without significant disruption to their manufacturing processes or their bottom line.

“Jefferson Enterprise Energy is committed to being a global leader in the mass production of recyclable and compostable molded-fiber sustainable solutions, creating one of the world’s first entirely renewable energy and sustainable products supply-chain manufacturing operations,” said Al Salazar, Founder and CEO, Jefferson Enterprise Energy. “Our partnership and reliance on Zume’s sustainable solution product manufacturing technology and expertise empowers us to move forward with confidence, as we help lead the way toward replacing plastics and styrofoam with superior and affordable molded-fiber products.”

Jefferson Enterprise Energy’s new sustainable solutions manufacturing facility is being financed and built in Lufkin, Texas -- a facility that will source its operating energy from Jefferson Enterprise Energy’s nearby biomass energy plant. The raw materials for the new facility will be sourced from unused farming by-products, creating an entirely closed loop system where the food that is grown creates the energy to power the facility as well as provide the input materials for the compostable packaging itself, and then after use, is used to help grow more food.

“Soon, the world will look to Lufkin,Texas as a center-point for the future of 100% renewable energy powered mass production of sustainable containers and products that will ultimately replace plastics and styrofoam,” said Alex Garden, Chairman and CEO, Zume. “At Zume, we are able to deploy our manufacturing machinery and technology very efficiently, helping to ensure that the molded-fiber products manufactured by Jefferson Enterprise Energy are high-quality, very efficient and economically viable.”

“Jefferson Enterprise Energy sets the gold standard for local economic growth by investing in the future of biomass products,” said Mark Hicks, Mayor of Lufkin, Texas. “The plans for their Lufkin project are right in the wheelhouse of our city’s economic development goals. Manufacturing is not about a quick exit strategy but is centered on a long-term valuation creation and Lufkin, Texas is the perfect location for this facility.”

Separate from its global manufacturing partnerships, Zume also manufactures its sustainable solutions containers at Zume’s facility in Camarillo, California. Zume is engaged in world-wide sustainable solutions manufacturing partnerships with Parason and Satia Industries. Currently, Zume is available in 20 countries through its network of premier food brands, brokers, and distributors, including Boon Distribution, Click Chefs, Detox Folks, Majestic Timbers, Packaging Supplies, Prestige Tissues, Rebel Foods, Saintjo Innovations, SealTec, and SR Papers.

About Zume

Founded in 2015, Zume is actively reducing the world’s plastic waste with economically viable substitutes for plastic packaging. As creators of the world’s most advanced molded-fiber manufacturing system, Zume is a global provider of sustainability solutions and offers a vast range of sustainable manufactured solutions and services across the food, beverage, healthcare, and CPG categories. For more information, go to zume.com.

About Jefferson Enterprise Energy

Jefferson Enterprise Energy is dedicated to preserving natural resources by converting waste into recycled products.