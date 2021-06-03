Emerge Business Consulting Expands Portfolio With Sage Intacct Cloud-based Financial Management Software

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emerge Business Consulting (Emerge) is pleased to announce that it is now a Sage Intacct value-added reseller partner. Sage Intacct is the only solution that’s acknowledged by the AICPA as its preferred provider of financial applications.

As a Sage Intacct Partner, Emerge will sell, implement, support, and develop enhancements for Sage Intacct’s award-winning cloud financial applications. Emerge’s alignment with Sage Intacct is in response to the increased demand for Software as a Service (SaaS) pure cloud business solutions for its current and potential clients. With its deep functionality to streamline and automate complex financial processes, Sage Intacct also delivers unmatched insight into what’s driving company performance.

“We are enthusiastic about our partnership with Sage Intacct. Our goal is always to represent best-in-class products, and now we can offer the recognized leader in cloud financial management software to any business. This is particularly important when we look at moving companies from other legacy on-premises software products,” said Emerge Founder Greg Giachino.

“Sage Intacct continues to grow at a rapid pace and a large portion of that growth is driven by our outstanding partners,” said Taylor Macdonald, Sage’s SVP of Channels for Sage Intacct. “As more companies look to migrate from on-premises to cloud solutions, Emerge is aligned well with experience in many of the key vertical industries served by Sage Intacct. We look forward to working closely with the Emerge team to grow their business and help them meet the cloud financial management needs of their customers.”

In addition to Sage Intacct, Emerge is certified for the Sage Partner Cloud for Sage 100 and Sage 300. Emerge is the place to go if you want to ditch your server and infrastructure IT costs.

About Emerge Business Consulting

Since 2004, Emerge Business Consulting (Emerge) has been dedicated to serving small, mid-size and large businesses by representing world class business management software. Our certified consultants implement and support the Sage Software family of products that include Sage 100 ERP, Sage 300 ERP, Sage 500 ERP, Sage FAS Fixed Assets, Sage HRMS and the leading CRM solution — Sage CRM. Located in San Francisco, Emerge serves a variety of industries such as hospitality, finance, trucking, advertising, software development, retail, manufacturing, and wholesale distribution. For more information, call (415) 962-2000 or visit emergebc.com