Drishti Becomes Participant-Level Sponsor of The Smart Factory @ Wichita

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Drishti Technologies, Inc. (Drishti) today announced it has become a participant-level sponsor of The Smart Factory @ Wichita, a new Industry 4.0 immersive experience center by Deloitte.

The Smart Factory @ Wichita is a 60,000 square feet sustainable space located on Wichita State University’s Innovation Campus. The Smart Factory includes a fully operational production line and experiential labs for developing and exploring smart factory innovative capabilities. As a participant-level sponsor, Drishti will work with Deloitte to advance the execution of smart factories and enable manufacturers to quickly adopt state-of-the-art, Industry 4.0 technologies to drive new business models and boost quality, productivity and sustainability.

As part of the sponsorship, Drishti intends to leverage the powerful ecosystem of The Smart Factory @ Wichita to help customers across numerous industries innovate their supply chain and develop next-generation technologies. For example, Drishti uses AI and computer vision to deliver data and insights to the front line production team to improve the quality and speed of decision-making on manual production lines. Discrete manufacturers use Drishti to improve traceability, productivity and quality at scale. Engineers, supervisors, trainers and line associates use Drishti’s data and associated insights to make better decisions, at the right time, faster — by augmenting people, not replacing them — and by backing every data point with video.

“There’s a widespread belief in manufacturing that human production has been fully optimized, and the only way to gain efficiencies is to optimize machines,” said Dr. Prasad Akella, founder and CEO, Drishti. “Drishti is upending that belief structure and proving that human workers have a lot more potential, and in addition to being supremely adaptable, human workers augmented with AI are a great bet, especially when manufacturing faces elements of uncertainty or change.”

The Smart Factory @ Wichita is a highly digitized, connected production facility that uses technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics to help companies manufacture products, create new business value, unlock data-driven insights, and automate or eliminate business processes. These technologies enable people to do their jobs in a more productive and efficient manner while improving quality and overall safety. The Smart Factory @ Wichita will bring digital transformations to life by demonstrating how to merge existing technologies with new innovations, sparking a dialogue about how companies can accelerate their journeys toward scalable and sustainable capabilities.

“We are thrilled to have Drishti onboard as a participant-level sponsor of the Smart Factory @ Wichita to accelerate the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies and the value it can bring to manufacturers across their business ecosystem,” said Stephen Laaper, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “By applying AI to gather data on manual work, Drishti addresses one of the biggest gaps in digitizing manufacturing operations, which augments human potential and accelerates digital transformation.”

About Drishti

Drishti’s mission is to extend human capabilities in an increasingly automated world. Its AI-powered video analytics technology provides visibility and insights that transform the pace and impact of manual assembly line improvement. Manufacturers use Drishti to anchor true digital transformation, driving sweeping improvements in quality costs, efficiency gains and time-to-proficiency for line associate training. And line associates rely on Drishti to be more consistent and efficient, becoming even more valuable on the factory floor. In 2019, Drishti was selected by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer; in 2020, Drishti was named to the Forbes AI 50 and a Top 5 AI Company in North America by NVIDIA; in 2021, Drishti was recognized as a leader by the National Association of Manufacturers. For more information, visit Drishti.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today’s marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.