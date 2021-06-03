Highlights for Children Celebrates 75th Birthday

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Highlights for Children, trusted by kids and families alike, celebrates its 75th Anniversary with a lineup of mission-driven initiatives, new signature IP products and events exemplifying its founding core belief that "children are the world's most important people." A celebratory June cover of Highlights magazine featuring a Hidden Pictures birthday cake kicks off several key activities that include a national brand campaign that calls on adults to lean in and listen to children, a partnership with Audible, an expanded licensing program, a thought provoking podcast, two major titles based on the magazine’s flagship features, Hidden Pictures and Dear Highlights, exclusive deals on Highlights products and 75 days of giveaways on social media channels.

“Our commitment to helping kids become their best selves has been our moral compass and leading purpose since the first issue was published by my great-grandparents,” said Kent Johnson, CEO of Highlights. “We are excited about several new initiatives this year that will help propel a movement to support kids and foster optimism in generations of kids to come.”

The legacy company has maintained its popularity and cultural relevance by innovating and meeting children and families where they are. This ingenuity was demonstrated with the launch of the multi-platform edutainment digital resource Highlights@Home during the pandemic and continues with endeavors such as an Audible mini-series featuring Goofus and Gallant and a Dear Highlights podcast hosted by longtime Editor in Chief, Christine French Cully that will explore what kids’ letters can teach us about childhood and how to spark meaningful conversations with kids.

A multi-million-dollar brand campaign titled “All it Takes…” prompting adults to lean into life’s small moments and listen to children will debut in late May. The campaign will run through 2022 and will include paid and organic social, national video placements, YouTube ads, media partnerships and be promoted across all Highlights’ marketing channels.

A cornerstone of the 75th anniversary campaign comes with the publication of Dear Highlights: What Adults Can Learn from 75 Years of Letters and Conversations with Kids by Christine French Cully in August, just in time for back-to-school. A seminal collection of children’s letters through the generations, the book is a treasure trove of information about childhood that reflects an authentic and ongoing dialogue about children’s hopes and dreams; fears and strengths and finding belonging in an ever-changing world.

Also in August, Highlights will add a new title to its hallmark and bestselling Hidden Pictures branded franchise. Best Hidden Pictures Puzzles Ever will feature a variety of innovative seek-and-find puzzles with more than 1,500 hidden items for kids to find. Hidden Pictures

Additionally, the Flashlight Hidden Pictures Board Game produced by renowned game maker Buffalo Games will make its debut in time for the 2021 holiday season. It exemplifies an IP driven line of expanded and future licensed products and partnerships.

Founded by child psychologist Dr. Garry Cleveland Myers and his wife and educator Caroline Clark, Highlights for Children magazine was first published in June 1946. Its first run was 20,000 copies and was sold door to door by sales representatives. Since then, the Highlights brand has grown to a diverse and inclusive family of products for kids from birth to 12, that includes games, websites, mobile apps, school skills practice books, and multiple book clubs. Highlights products and content reach more than 10 million children across 40 plus countries.

About Highlights

Highlights, a trusted global brand is dedicated to helping children become curious, creative, caring, and confident through engaging content and experiences that are focused on nurturing and developing the whole child. Highlights reaches children 0–12 with its most popular magazines and books, and on multi-platform digital experiences, digital apps, toys/games, a podcast, and more. In 2021, we are commemorating our 75th birthday by celebrating small moments that have big and lasting impact in a kid’s life. To connect with Highlights, visit: Highlights.com, HighlightsKids.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and YouTube.