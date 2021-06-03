SugarTop Buddery Enters Co-Branding Agreement with AgTech Company Terra Vera to Bring Pesticide-Free Cannabis to Oregon

EUGENE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SugarTop Buddery, a celebrated, family-owned Oregon-based cultivator, processor and wholesale distributor of “top grade tasty” cannabis flower and pre-rolls, is taking its recently announced partnership with cutting-edge agricultural technology company Terra Vera to the next level: the two companies have entered into a co-branding agreement, developing a new unique logo to ensure the clear and prominent labeling of SugarTop’s products in collaboration with Terra Vera’s non-toxic, pesticide-free crop management solutions.

Oregon cannabis consumers will soon find the array of premium SugarTop Buddery flower strains, as well as pre-rolls, treated by Terra Vera proudly labeled in licensed dispensaries across the state.

“By co-branding with Terra Vera, we aim to further strengthen our consumers’ confidence in the quality and purity of our products,” said SugarTop Buddery CEO and Co-founder Anna Kaplan. “We pride ourselves on transparency and hope these co-branded products help raise the bar for the licensed cannabis industry in Oregon and beyond. SugarTop Buddery has prioritized pesticide-free cultivation since our brand’s inception, and we’re proud to announce our partnership with Terra Vera to utilize a sustainable, environmentally mindful crop management solution that does not compromise the safety of our consumers, growers, or environment.”

The co-branding agreement and new logo signifies the next step and increased visibility for an already fruitful partnership. Last month, SugarTop Buddery announced they have begun utilizing Terra Vera’s on-demand, organic antimicrobial device to keep their 5,000 square foot indoor cultivation center free of contaminants, to maximize their yield, and ensure the flower they produce remains clean and pure.

The partnership with SugarTop Buddery also marks the debut of Terra Vera’s technology and services to Oregon’s licensed cannabis market. Terra Vera currently operates in five additional states–California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and Florida. While many available products to control and eliminate crop pathogens use harsh toxins and pesticides, Terra Vera’s proven device platform provides a non-toxic solution that is safe for growers, consumers, and the environment. The core technology, which is modeled after the U.S. military’s approach to treating drinking water to EPA standards, mimics humans’ natural biological process for fighting infections by converting organic, inert compounds into an antimicrobial solution that is safe on live tissue, yet effective at inactivating pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, and fungi.

The sustainability-minded SugarTop Buddery has long been known for its forward-thinking approach to crop management. As a brand founded by artists and musicians, SugarTop Buddery brings art and music into their garden every harvest. Coinciding with the passion for music honed by Co-founder Jarrod Kaplan, a percussionist who has toured internationally for over a decade, SugarTop Buddery’s cannabis buds are “serenaded” by various local and visiting musicians to curate an uplifting atmosphere for a successful grow. The plants are also soil-grown, hand-watered, and fortified with micro and macronutrients.

“We are thrilled to be able to collaborate with Anna, Jarrod, and the SugarTop Buddery team to help guide Oregon adult-use consumers and medical patients towards purchasing the safest, highest quality, pesticide-free cannabis available,” said Terra Vera CEO and Co-founder Carlos Perea. “Anna and SugarTop Buddery have long set a precedent for craft cannabis in Oregon, which is already one of the most well-respected licensed markets in the country with a strong track record of regulations and quality control. Our co-branding agreement marks the latest step in increasing and setting a new standard for transparency in the licensed cannabis industry.”

About SugarTop Buddery

SugarTop Buddery is a family-owned and operated cultivator, processor and wholesale distributor located in Eugene, Oregon. SugarTop began in 2015 as a small indoor garden and was one of the first branded pre-rolls to launch in Oregon. We are proud to roll up our flower and community partner’s strains into our signature “bat” line of pre-rolls as well as a variety of Multi-Packs, including our Community Packs and Good Smoke line. We also offer a variety of beloved strains from our garden, including the coveted Lodi Dodi and Narnia. As a company founded by artists and musicians, our core values support the arts within the cannabis community. We believe art, music, and cannabis bring people together. Visit https://www.sugartopbuddery.com/ for more information and a full list of locations.

About Terra Vera

Terra Vera was founded to replace conventional pesticides that are damaging the environment and linked to cancer, Alzheimer’s, birth defects, and other serious health issues. Terra Vera is based on a patented technology that mimics nature’s auto immune systems by converting organic, inert compounds into an antimicrobial solution effective at inactivating many common pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, and fungi. It is completely safe for plants, people, and pets. The solution can be used to remediate and prevent pathogenic outbreaks that can damage or destroy crop value. At the same time, users are able to create a safer work environment, rely less on personal protective equipment, simplify operations, reduce waste, and increase control of key supply chains. The core technology carries a US EPA registration and has been used for decades by the US Department of Defense, US Department of Energy, and in many highly regulated markets across the world. Learn more about Terra Vera at terravera.com and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.