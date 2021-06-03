The Rice Family Foundation to Support Local Area Non-Profit Organizations

HANOVER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Rice Family Foundation was established in 2017 by Michael and Jane Rice of Utz Brands, Inc. to provide leadership and support for the education, health, and well-being of families located in the Hanover, Pennsylvania and surrounding areas.

Using funds granted by the Foundation, the Rice Family Foundation supports eligible, local area non-profit organizations who dedicate their time, efforts, and resources to foster a better community. This is made possible based on philanthropic commitments from the Rice and Lissette families, third and fourth generation members of the Utz family legacy.

Following last year’s transition of Utz being privately held to going public, the Rice and Lissette families significantly increased their philanthropic commitments to the Foundation by contributing over 900,000 shares of Utz stock. This gift provides the Foundation with the ability to increase its annual grant awards by approximately five times the level of previous annual grants.

In 2020, the Foundation was able to contribute to thirty four non-profit organizations who received support. These recipients included organizations such as Olivia’s House, Open Arms Recovery Center, Leadership York and many more, all of which are non-profit organizations working to support the community.

“We are excited about the response and impact The Rice Family Foundation has been able to make in our community, especially given the recent challenges brought about by COVID-19,” said Stacie Lissette, Director, The Rice Family Foundation. “As we look towards awarding 2021 recipients, we are determined to ensure that the Foundation will further support local area non-profits who work so hard to help improve lives and strengthen our community.”

For all interested organizations, please act now as the submission deadline for 2021 grant fund applications is July 31st, 2021.

The Rice Family Foundation will accept applications through a process which is detailed by visiting www.thericefamilyfoundation.com. Applications for 2021 can be made on-line or by mail-in hard-copy. Applications will be accepted until July 31, 2021. Awards will be announced and distributed no later than December 31, 2021.

For more information, please visit the Rice Family Foundation website located at: www.thericefamilyfoundation.com.

About the Rice Family Foundation

The Rice Family Foundation, located in Hanover, Pennsylvania, funds local initiatives focused on education, health, and the well-being of families in the greater Hanover, Pennsylvania communities. The Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, provides financial grants directly to eligible organizations. For more information, please visit: www.thericefamilyfoundation.com.