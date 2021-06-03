Staples US Retail Announces Annual #ThankATeacher Contest With Enhanced Prize After A Challenging Year for Educators

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its continued evolution to Staples Connect, the working and learning store, Staples US Retail is celebrating teachers by announcing the launch of the third annual “Thank A Teacher” Contest. This contest provides a platform for parents and students to recognize and reward a teacher who has gone above and beyond to make a positive impact on their lives. According to a study by the RAND Corporation, the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated what were already high stress levels pre-pandemic, by forcing teachers to work more hours and navigate an unfamiliar remote environment. That’s why, on top of $5,000 in Staples Gift Cards for their classroom, Staples US Retail is awarding winning teachers $2,000 for self-care to recharge before heading back into the classroom this fall.

“ Teaching has been one of the most stressful pandemic-era jobs,” said Marshall Warkentin, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer, Staples US Retail. “ We want to make sure that on top of a stocked classroom, our #ThankATeacher winners are provided with funds to spend on themselves to recharge for the upcoming back to school season. Each year our winning nominations come with stories about incredible teachers, and we’re excited to give them the recognition they deserve.”

Nominate a Teacher

Nominate a teacher who has gone above and beyond by:

Posting a photo or video on Twitter or Instagram using #ThankATeacher, #Contest and @StaplesStores,

OR

Completing the form by scanning the QR code in store, or by visiting staplesconnect.com/thankateacher and completing the form.

A panel of Staples judges will select 20 submissions and the corresponding teachers and schools as winners. *

Other Teachers Perks Available at Staples Stores

Staples stores are more than ready to help get parents, teachers and students in their communities ready for the return to the classroom. Find deals in store all season long, including:

Classroom Rewards : From Jul. 1 through Sep. 30, registered teachers can receive 20% back in rewards from purchases made by registered parents who select them when teachers sign up for Classroom Rewards. Teachers can register and parents can sign up at Staplesconnect.com/classroomrewards.

: From Jul. 1 through Sep. 30, registered teachers can receive 20% back in rewards from purchases made by registered parents who select them when teachers sign up for Classroom Rewards. Teachers can register and parents can sign up at Staplesconnect.com/classroomrewards. Exclusive Teacher Discount: From Jul. 1 through Sep. 30, teachers who participate in Classroom Rewards receive 20% off their in-store purchases instantly.

From Jul. 1 through Sep. 30, teachers who participate in Classroom Rewards receive 20% off their in-store purchases instantly. Supply Lists: Staples has partnered with Teacherlists.com to provide parents with a simple way to find their classrooms supply list and purchase it in one click at Staples.com/supplylists.

Visit a local Staples store for everything on students’ lists or explore staplesconnect.com/learning for tips, tools, and inspiration for all back-to-school needs. Visit the store locator at stores.staples.com to find a nearby Staples store.

About Staples

Staples supports lifelong achievement for businesses and consumers however and wherever they work and learn today. With more than 1,000 retail locations, dedicated account teams, category professionals, innovative brands and a curated product assortment for businesses, entrepreneurs, educators and students, Staples provides customized solutions for continued professional and personal growth. The company operates in North America through retail stores, eCommerce, and direct sales, and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. For more information about Staples, please visit us in store or online at staples.com®.

About Staples Connect

With a focus on the community of small businesses and consumers, Staples Connect provides innovative products, services and inspiration essential to the new ways of working and learning. Staples Stores and Staples Connect retail locations serve millions of customers from entrepreneurs and small businesses to remote workers, parents, teachers, and students. Explore Staples Connect at a local Staples Store or online at StaplesConnect.com.*Terms & Conditions

*Terms and Conditions

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to 50 U.S./D.C., 18 or older as of date of entry who possess a web-enabled mobile device as of 5/31/21. Begins 12:00 am ET on 6/1/21 and ends 11:59 pm ET on 6/30/21. Sponsored by Staples® the Office Superstore, LLC. For rules, visit staplesconnect.com/thankateacher