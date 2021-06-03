Southeastern Grocers Urges Customers to Prepare Now for Active Hurricane Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is encouraging its customers to begin preparations now for hurricane season as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center is predicting yet another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season now through Nov. 30.

In anticipation of the active 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, the SEG Gives Foundation is committing $250,000 to disaster relief to ensure the American Red Cross is able to quickly provide aid to communities in need. Forecasters with the NOAA have estimated 13 to 20 named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes, including three to five major hurricanes (Category 3, 4 or 5).1

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we are dedicated to being there for our local communities before, during and after the storm. With more than 95 years of experience serving customers in the Southeast, we have seen first-hand the dangers and damage a hurricane can bring. We are committed to helping our communities prepare and encourage our customers and associates to make plans and take action now, because we know being prepared is the best defense.”

In preparation for hurricane season, SEG encourages all customers to review the American Red Cross’ Hurricane Safety Checklist. Each household should be prepared with the appropriate amount of water, non-perishable food, batteries and first aid kits as well as any necessary baby supplies, pet food, medications and prescription refills. By downloading the Fresco Rx app, Harveys Rx app or Winn-Dixie Rx app, customers can now easily manage prescription orders, access medication records and more right from their phones to ensure necessary medications are ready at all times. Customers can also utilize the grocer's convenient delivery services through e-commerce partners to stock up on hurricane supplies from the comfort of their own home.

To safeguard the community in the event of evacuations, the CDC is also encouraging individuals to include face masks in all hurricane preparation kits and for all individuals qualified to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to be vaccinated as soon as possible. COVID-19 vaccines are available in all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies with or without an appointment. Customers and associates will also receive a coupon for up to $15 off SE Grocers products by completing both the first ($5 off) and second dose ($10 off) of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, and $10 off SE Grocers products with a completed single-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.2

Through SEG’s longstanding partnership with the American Red Cross, the grocer has aided the organization in countless disaster relief missions. In 2020, with the generous support of its loyal customers, dedicated associates and valued vendor partners, SEG and the SEG Gives Foundation donated more than $613,000 to the American Red Cross. Additionally, the grocer donated more than 241,000 bottles of water and more than 320,000 pounds of ice to local communities in need after Hurricane Sally.

For more information on hurricane preparedness, COVID-19 vaccine availability, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie mobile pharmacy apps, please visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and quality educational opportunities for students. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.

---------------

1 Source: NOAA predicts another active Atlantic hurricane season

2 Limit one coupon per transaction. Coupon must be surrendered at time of purchase. Coupon restrictions may apply, see coupon for details. Reward Card required. Visit FrescoyMas.com, HarveysSupermarkets.com or Winn-Dixie.com to sign up or manage your account or to find a store near you. Cannot be combined with any other Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie in-store coupon. Excludes alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, money orders, postage stamps, pharmacy prescriptions, fees, FTD, charitable donations, Western Union, shipping, utility payments, fuel, service departments, vending machine, bottle deposits/refunds, tax, event tickets, prepaid products or lottery purchases. See your local store for more details.