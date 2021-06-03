Thumbtack Partners With Workiz to Empower Home Service Businesses to Scale Faster

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Thumbtack, a leading local services marketplace, announced a new partnership with Workiz, a leading field service management and communication startup, enabling home service professionals to find more ways to secure additional business opportunities, faster.

This new partnership is a huge step forward in helping service pros grow and scale their businesses more efficiently, without costly technology investments. Thumbtack pros now can integrate with Workiz’s platform through Thumbtack’s Pro API to better manage their businesses end-to-end. Through the integration, Workiz pros will be able to find and chat with new customers coming through the Thumbtack app, without ever leaving the Workiz platform.

“Creating seamless experiences to help home service professionals and homeowners get more done is what we’re all about,” said Jeff Grant, Chief Operating Officer at Thumbtack. “Our integration with Workiz brings everything a business owner would need together into one experience, creating even greater value for the business owners serving our communities.”

Workiz caters to over 100,000 service professionals and franchises in North America specializing in locksmith, junk removal, carpet cleaning, garage door repair, appliance repair, HVAC, plumbing and other on-demand service businesses. Service pros have scheduled more than 13 million jobs and earned over $5 billion in job revenue.

"At Workiz, we’re passionate about making work ‘easy,’ not just by eliminating manual processes, but by automating crucial touchpoints between service pros and their customers,” said Adi "Didi" Azaria, CEO of Workiz. “Our new integration with Thumbtack will allow service pros to reach their customers faster and close more jobs. It is an important milestone in that automation journey, enabling home service pros to focus less on menial tasks and more on converting jobs and increasing revenue.”

With this integration, home service professionals can now manage inquiries from Thumbtack, their website, and wherever else they engage with customers through one interface. Thumbtack’s Pro API integrates into Workiz to allow customers to send and receive messages on the Thumbtack app, and to allow local service pros to continue seamlessly running their business through their existing CRMs. Workiz businesses can further build relationships with these interactions by maintaining new customers from Thumbtack in their Contact Hub.

"Thumbtack is one of my main sources to connect with new clients,” said Robert Kenigsberg, CEO of H.R 24/7 Locksmith Service in Los Angeles, CA. “Now that Thumbtack integrates with Workiz, our field service management software, my dispatcher is able to get to potential jobs much faster and our conversion rate has almost doubled.”

Workiz empowers home service professionals with a better way to schedule jobs, book service calls online, and manage everything from quotes and invoices to inventory and payments. In addition, Workiz offers a full communication platform and a built-in phone system so that professionals can instantly communicate with customers at any time.

To learn more, visit the Thumbtack Pro site here and the Workiz Thumbtack Pro signup page here.

About Thumbtack

Thumbtack (www.thumbtack.com) is a local services marketplace helping customers find and hire skilled professionals. Our app intelligently matches customers to electricians, landscapers, photographers and more with the right expertise, availability and pricing. Since 2008, Thumbtack has helped millions of Americans get more done and hundreds of thousands of service providers build sustainable businesses. Headquartered in San Francisco, Thumbtack has raised more than $400 million from Sequoia Capital, Baillie Gifford, Capital G, Javelin Venture Partners and Tiger Global Management among others.

About Workiz

Workiz is the leading field service management and communication platform that serves locksmith, junk removal, carpet cleaning, garage door repair, appliance repair, and other on-demand service businesses. Business owners leverage Workiz’s complete cloud-based solution to manage and automate every aspect of their businesses, whether in the office or in the field, 24/7. With Workiz, service pros can take full control of calls, scheduling, dispatching, estimates, invoices, and reports, all in one place. Workiz also enables business owners to track and monitor every job and manage all communications between technicians, dispatchers, and clients with a patented in-app Service Phone System. Workiz integrates with Thumbtack, Quickbooks, Google, Zoom, MailChimp, and Gusto. For more information, visit www.workiz.com.