Bold Commerce Partners With commercetools to Enable Commerce Anywhere

AUSTIN, Texas & WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bold Commerce, the ecommerce technology company that powers checkout, subscriptions, and pricing experiences for leading retailers and DTC brands, today announces its partnership with commercetools. commercetools is recognized by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC as a leader in digital and headless commerce. The company chose Bold Commerce as its first subscription solutions partner. As part of the Bold Checkout Experience Suite, Bold Subscriptions offers brands the ability to launch creative subscription models, seamlessly integrated into custom checkout experiences, and served to any digital channel where brands interact with shoppers.

With consumers spending as much as seven hours a day online, there is growing demand among retail brands to improve shopping experiences across traditional ecommerce and in-store channels, and expand operations into the digital channels consumers are engaging with everyday. However, given that cart abandonment rates continue to run at 70% or higher, delivering streamlined and intuitive checkout experiences across multiple channels remains a significant challenge for retailers.

commercetools predicted the need to decouple the front-end user experience with back-end ecommerce since its founding in 2010, introducing the concept of “headless commerce.” The company has since grown its marketplace of third-party solutions to augment its platform capabilities. Together, Bold Commerce and commercetools now enable brands to create fully customizable checkout experiences across all channels.

Bold Commerce’s partnership with commercetools will give retail brands the ability to re-architect away from the checkout limitations of legacy platforms such as Oracle, SAP/Hybris, and Magento. Brands can take a composable or modular approach to building their commerce architecture, but without having to build their checkout from scratch. This will increase their speed to market, give them flexibility, and de-risk their replatforming efforts.

“Commerce is happening everywhere, and shoppers expect online and offline experiences to be connected,” says Yvan Boisjoli, CEO and Co-founder of Bold Commerce. “Our partnership with commercetools will enable brands to design their commerce experiences around what consumers want to buy, where they want to buy, and when they want to buy it.”

Last year, omnichannel luxury menswear retailer Harry Rosen unveiled its two-phase digital transformation, which began with the architecting of its headless foundation, in partnership with commercetools and Bold Commerce. The brand’s vision called for the reimagining the role of checkout beyond taking payments, to becoming the orchestration hub that unified the experience across channels. Now, checkout is the backbone of some of the retailer’s most mission critical capabilities, including BOPIS, in-store processing of online returns, and the instant checkout experience shoppers get when they click through outfit recommendations, curated specifically for them by Harry Rosen’s Clothing Advisors.

Bold Commerce is now available on the commercetools Integration Marketplace, which includes a set of pre-built solutions that allow brands to launch new commerce experiences in weeks, not months. Bold Checkout offers optimized templates and pre-built integrations to dozens of payment gateways, along with digital wallets, tax, fraud, shipping solutions, and more. Brands can also add on Bold Subscriptions to introduce fully customized and branded recurring revenue subscription programs.

“Our commitment to composable commerce embraces partners like Bold Commerce who go deep into specific focus areas and add to our core platform’s extensibility,” says Kelly Goetsch, Chief Product Officer at commercetools. “Bold provides brands with the building blocks they need to differentiate themselves through custom checkout experiences on any channel.”

Together, Bold Commerce and commercetools aim to eliminate commerce that is siloed by channels and enable brands to assemble best-in-breed, multi-channel experiences that reflect how they want to enable commerce to meet continuously evolving customer expectations.

About Bold Commerce

Bold Commerce is powering anywhere commerce for brands by delivering high-converting, customizable checkout experiences. The company works with leading omnichannel retailers like Vera Bradley, Harry Rosen, and Staples Canada, and emerging DTC brands, such as Pepsi’s Game Fuel, to reimagine commerce. Its proprietary suite of modular checkout, subscriptions and price rules solutions is compatible with multiple ecommerce platforms and headless architectures. Bold Commerce has been named to Deloitte’s Tech Fast 50, E&Y’s Entrepreneur of the Year, and CBInsights’ Retail Tech 100.

About commercetools

commercetools is the world's leading platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale. commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since its founding in 2010, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion.