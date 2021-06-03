cbdMD Therapeutics Announces Launch Of Animal Health Study In Collaboration With Colorado State University’s Veterinary Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) (the “Company”), one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) company, announced today that its recently formed subsidiary, cbdMD Therapeutics, has begun a collaboration with researchers at the Colorado State University (CSU) veterinary program, to explore the effects of the Company’s patent pending, proprietary cbdMD branded cannabinoid blend on dogs that suffer from osteoarthritis. The results from this study will provide validating data on the efficacy of the Company's products in reducing pain and improving joint mobility in dogs. The Company expects the full study to be complete by the Spring 2022. cbdMD’s Paw CBD brand is one of the leading CBD animal health brands in the U.S.

“It has been estimated that one in five dogs are diagnosed with osteoarthritis in their lifetime. With almost 1 billion dogs globally and over 75 million in the US, osteoarthritis effects millions of our loved ones. Paw CBD is committed to providing products that can improve our pet’s quality of life and provide relief for joint discomfort for the millions of pets who suffer from this disease. Our partnership with CSU will serve as the foundation for future work where we will explore the clinical impact of our proprietary broad spectrum cannabinoid blend on pain and mobility in our pets,” said Martin Sumichrast, Chairman and Co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc.

