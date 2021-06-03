Fluence Collaborates with Prospiant as Preferred LED Lighting Supplier for North American Greenhouse Growers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluence by OSRAM (Fluence), a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, and Prospiant, a Cincinnati, Ohio-based provider of complete ecosystems for controlled environment agriculture (CEA) and extraction technologies, announced that Fluence will serve as the preferred LED technology supplier within Prospiant’s full ecosystem offerings.

Prospiant is the only provider of soil-to-oil cannabis ecosystems globally with technologies for the cultivation, extraction and refinement of cannabinoids. It is also the leading U.S.-based provider of turnkey CEA solutions for growing fruits and vegetables, as well as the leading supplier of custom greenhouses for research, education and retail.

“Fluence has demonstrated through its innovative approach to lighting design and successful partnerships that it is a capable market leader in LED technology for cannabis, indoor farm and greenhouse cultivators,” said Mark Dunson, group president at Prospiant. “Our team is committed to providing growers with the highest-quality cultivation solutions that will push the horticulture industry into the future.”

Shifts in consumer demands, rising concerns regarding food security, new cannabis legislation throughout the U.S., and calls for energy reduction solutions have fueled the rapid expansion of sophisticated indoor, greenhouse and cannabis farming applications. Advanced lighting solutions play a central role in meeting growers’ demands to increase crop yield and improve overall plant quality.

“As a preferred supplier, our collaboration with Prospiant gives growers confidence when evaluating lighting solutions for retrofit projects or new builds,” said David Cohen, CEO of Fluence. “Combining our technology with Prospiant’s vertically integrated turnkey solutions for commercial growers will open new opportunities for our teams to best serve North America’s innovative cultivators.”

For more information on Fluence, visit www.fluence.science.

About Fluence by OSRAM

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of OSRAM, creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market and is committed to enabling more efficient crop production with the world’s top vertical farms and greenhouse produce growers. Fluence global headquarters are based in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. For more information about Fluence, visit https://fluence.science.

About Prospiant

Prospiant, the agriculture technology portfolio of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK) is the leading U.S.-based provider of turnkey controlled environment agriculture (CEA) solutions for growing fruits and vegetables, as well as a leading supplier of custom greenhouses for research, education and retail. The company is the only provider of soil-to-oil cannabis ecosystems globally with technologies for the cultivation, extraction and refinement of cannabinoids. Visit Prospiant.com.