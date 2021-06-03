Personas Social Secures 250 Million Dollars of Payment Processing

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personas Social Incorporated (TSX.V: PRSN) (the “Company”) announces that it has formed a strategic alliance with Bravapay Inc. (“Bravapay”).

The Company is pleased to announce that it has formed a strategic alliance with Bravapay. Bravapay is a full-service payment processing company that provides services to a wide variety of online merchants. Personas will be providing Bravapay with payment processing services that include, Credit Card processing, ACH/EFT processing, and Bitcoin processing. Personas will gross approximately 2% per transaction processed. Bravapay is expecting to provide Personas with approximately 250 million dollars of processing a year. The company will be ramping up its processing capacity over the upcoming months to be able to accommodate Bravapay and other customers sales volume. For further information and to open a free account with the Company please visit www.personas.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipates", "projects", "potential" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.