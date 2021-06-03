APOLLO Insurance Partners With Royal York Property Management to Offer Embedded Digital Insurance to Tenants and Landlords

APOLLO Insurance has partnered with Royal York Property Management to offer digital insurance products, tailored to both tenants of properties managed by Royal York, as well as landlords. (Photo: Business Wire)

APOLLO Insurance has partnered with Royal York Property Management to offer digital insurance products, tailored to both tenants of properties managed by Royal York, as well as landlords. (Photo: Business Wire)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO Insurance”) (TSXV: APLO Reserved), Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with Royal York Property Management (“Royal York”), to offer digital insurance products, tailored to both tenants of properties managed by Royal York, as well as landlords.

Launched in April 2019, APOLLO now offers the largest selection of online insurance in Canada through brokers and embedded partnerships like the one with Royal York. In January 2021, APOLLO announced the close of a CAD $13.5 million Series A financing round.

“APOLLO is very excited about this partnership with Royal York,” said APOLLO VP Partnerships Josh Pillsbury. “APOLLO is able to provide forward-thinking property management companies with an immediate digital solution that not only improves the resident experience, but it also provides organizations like Royal York with valuable data to mitigate their landlord clients’ risk.”

Royal York has over a decade of experience in property management, with over 10,000 properties and $4.2 billion under management. They service condos, houses, and multi-family units across southern Ontario.

"Royal York is pleased to partner with APOLLO to offer a tailored product that ensures tenants and landlords have access to necessary insurance products to protect what is most important to them,” said Royal York Director of Property Management Avi Levinson. “We take great pride in the service that we provide for tenants and landlords, and making it easy to get the necessary insurance coverage is one more example of that commitment."

APOLLO’s proprietary technology platform, the APOLLO Exchange, transacts insurance business in real time, and leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, create and deliver policies. Thousands of types of small businesses and individuals are able to buy online without human intervention.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7.

Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small business and individuals without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

About Royal York Property Management

Whether it’s finding you a qualified corporate tenant, handling day-to-day maintenance requests, undertaking property renovations, planning long term strategies for growth, or navigating tricky legal issues, we know what works and how to get the best results.

Our dynamic and proactive team has the experience, skills, and expertise to save you money and avoid costly mistakes. Your role as a property owner is to collect income – let us handle everything else! For more information, visit: https://royalyorkpropertymanagement.ca/