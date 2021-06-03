90min Launches “We Love the Euros” Editorial and Brand Campaign

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--90min, the world’s largest football community and part of Minute Media, today announced its comprehensive plan to cover UEFA EURO 2020 from an editorial and brand perspective. In addition, 90min has been named as a UEFA national information operator for the competition, which will include a bespoke section on 90min’s website that houses custom UEFA content focused on the EURO 2020.

With a focus on 90min’s fan-driven perspective, the brand will be launching “We Love the Euros,” a three-tiered program focused on the love of the game, the love of the players and the love of the fans. Each tier will feature unique editorial, video and social content that captures the love of football in 90min’s voice, represented by fans, current and former players, and influencers across five languages.

90min will profile and champion 21 stars of the future throughout the competition in ‘Our 21’, house key influencer-led discussions around the EURO 2020 in ‘The Debate’, and feature ‘Love Letters’ from athletes, pundits and fans centred around their favourite EURO memories from past competitions.

“The world has been anxiously awaiting the return of the Euros and we want 90min to be the key destination for football fans looking to get an insider perspective of the game, the players and the history in a way only 90min can deliver,” said Alex Giacon, General Manager, 90min. “For the past ten years, 90min has been the passionate voice of the fan for everything football. After a year delay due to COVID, we are even more excited to bring a unique content offering to fans and brands for the Euros.”

