New Cabot Labels Create a Strong Connection to Premium Wood Care Products

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consumers can now find Cabot® premium wood care products with bold new labels that command attention and are easy to read on the store shelf. The Cabot brand’s label design changes will better serve do-it-yourselfers (DIYers) and service professionals when buying and identifying top-quality stains, protective finishes and surface preparation solutions for any wood project.

The striking new labels feature a wood swatch in the background that communicates color and opacity differences to the consumer while creating a strong connection to the Cabot brand. Product details and benefits are strategically placed for optimal readability, with the Cabot Lifetime Guarantee added to the middle of the label for certain products. All new labels also maintain Cabot brand’s signature yellow color banding.

“We‘ve created a dynamic new look that is both appealing and focuses on the important information to help the Cabot customer,” said Vageesh Bakhshi, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Cabot. “By understanding what our customers are looking for in a premium product, we’ve made it even more convenient to choose the best Cabot product for your needs.”

New Cabot premium wood care product labels make it simple to make an accurate selection and will gradually replace traditional designs that have been used for over a decade to identify the Company’s core stains. Label updates are also coming to the popular Cabot Australian Timber Oil® line and DeckCorrect® coatings as well as other exterior wood care products available in a variety of cans, aerosol sprays and buckets.

Cabot products can be purchased at fine retail locations including Lowe’s®, ACE Hardware®, Menards®, True Value® and Do It Best®. The new labels have begun appearing in stores in early 2021.

See what’s changed, find more information and watch helpful how-to videos by visiting cabotstain.com.

About Cabot

Cabot develops, manufactures and distributes premium-quality exterior wood care products. Cabot manufactures a broad line of quality exterior wood stains, protective wood finishes and surface-preparation products for both residential and commercial applications. Cabot brand’s superior-quality products protect and beautify exterior wood, preserving its natural beauty. Cabot products are made using only the finest-grade oils and pigments; you’ll find heritage, pride and commitment in every can. Cabot wood care products are available at hardware, home improvement and specialty stores nationwide. For more information, visit cabotstain.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers’ paint and coating needs. The Group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson’s® Water Seal®, Cabot®, Dupli-Color® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit www.Sherwin-Williams.com.