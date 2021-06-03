United States Air Force RSO Expands Engagement With C3 AI as Strategic AI Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C3 AI, a leading enterprise AI software provider, today announced the expansion of its agreement with the United States Air Force (USAF) Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO). The agreement expands the deployment of the C3 AI® Suite and C3 AI Readiness to support predictive analytics and aircraft maintenance across the Air Force, as well as enhance RSO’s overall AI and machine learning capabilities.

C3 AI is now a platform of choice for the USAF to increase aircraft availability and drive digital transformation across the enterprise through the advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities within the C3 AI Suite.

“We’re proud to continue our support of the U.S. military and the USAF’s goal of expanding technological innovation,” said Ed Abbo‚ president and CTO of C3 AI. “This solution contributes to the increase in mission capability for the aircraft fleet and overall improvements in readiness for the USAF. We look forward to our ongoing partnership to build products that help protect the U.S. and its allies on a global scale through improvements in aircraft readiness.”

Under the extended agreement, RSO will expand the use of C3 AI’s technology to an additional 20+ USAF aircraft platforms over the next nine months. C3 AI and RSO began on-boarding aircraft platforms in May 2021, ahead of full deployment in January 2022.

“C3 AI has delivered on their commitments to RSO in the first year of our partnership. Their robust and proven platform enables the rapid deployment and operation of enterprise AI, tailored to the RSO mission,” said Mr. Nathan Parker, Deputy Program Executive Officer, United States Air Force RSO. “The C3 AI Suite makes it possible for us to effectively expand the use of AI and ML solutions to quickly impact change for the logistics community. Expanding our partnership helps the RSO drive an enterprise digital transformation across the United States Air Force.”

C3 AI will provide a tailored workflow for RSO to analyze, review, and field component remaining life thresholds, as well as offer a structured process to review and field forecasts. USAF field users at operating bases can supplement current tools and processes to target aircraft for scheduled maintenance and components for predictive removal.

As part of the initial agreement announced in September 2020, RSO’s Condition-Based Maintenance Plus (CBM+) Program Office has used the C3 AI Suite and C3 AI Readiness to deploy an AI-based predictive maintenance application for the USAF to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of maintenance processes. C3 AI and the RSO CBM+ Program Office enable applications to forecast remaining life and proactively remove high-risk components before failure, reducing the impact of unscheduled maintenance events resulting from a failure and increasing aircraft availability.

In addition to RSO, C3 AI has been working with the Department of Defense (DoD) since 2017 to deploy a variety of enterprise AI-enabled solutions. To date, the USAF has supported four prototype implementations of the C3 AI Readiness application on hundreds of aircraft, including the E-3 Sentry, C-5 Galaxy, F-16 Fighting Falcon, and F-35 Lightning II. This latest announcement represents the next stage in scaling C3 AI’s predictive maintenance solution across the defense enterprise and solidifies C3 AI as the strategic AI platform of choice for the USAF.

For more information on C3 AI and Enterprise AI solutions, visit https://c3.ai/what-is-enterprise-ai/

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

About the Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office

Established by the Secretary of the Air Force in 2018, the RSO increases mission readiness by rapidly identifying, applying, and scaling technology essential to the operation and sustainment of the United States Air Force. http://www.afrso.com/